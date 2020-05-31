https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-15306062.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-32-41-58-60, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
