Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

02-03-15-16-18-28-37-42-43-45-51-52-54-59-62-63-66-75-76-80

(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)