Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

05-09-12-16-18-22-27-34-39-40-41-52-53-54-62-63-64-66-68-78

(five, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-eight)