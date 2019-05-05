https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-10-game-13819899.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
14-17-21-22-23-24-32-35-37-39-40-41-49-61-62-63-68-69-71-78
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-eight)
View Comments