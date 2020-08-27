Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-04-09-14-16-17-18-23-26-39-41-42-51-52-54-55-56-57-59-68

(two, four, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-eight)