Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-11-13-21-25-26-31-32-34-37-40-41-44-46-53-56-57-65-68-69-74-76
