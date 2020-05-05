https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15246764.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
01-04-10-15-16-26-30-31-35-39-40-45-46-49-55-56-65-67-68-80
(one, four, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, eighty)
View Comments