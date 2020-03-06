https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15109722.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
01-04-06-17-23-28-35-36-37-40-41-47-57-59-62-69-71-73-76-80
(one, four, six, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty)
View Comments