https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-14505662.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-04-11-12-18-30-32-35-37-40-44-48-50-53-59-61-64-66-67-69
(two, four, eleven, twelve, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine)
View Comments