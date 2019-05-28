Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-07-13-27-30-35-36-40-42-51-55-56-59-60-62-67-68-69-72-79

(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-nine)