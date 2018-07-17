https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-13080541.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-03-05-09-17-19-20-25-29-30-32-35-36-37-45-57-61-63-72-77
(two, three, five, nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
View Comments