Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-05-17-18-19-22-23-26-30-32-38-43-52-57-58-61-64-65-71-73-78-80

(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-eight, eighty)