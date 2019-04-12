Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.74

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.