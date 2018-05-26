https://www.westport-news.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Evening-game-12945440.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game
Published 10:03 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
View Comments