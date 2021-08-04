Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday: ARIZONA Triple Twist 14-19-28-33-35-42 (fourteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two) ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 4-9-4 (four, nine, four) Cash 3 Midday 9-7-2 (nine, seven, two) Cash 4 Evening 2-9-7-2 (two, nine, seven, two) Cash 4 Midday 6-0-9-7 (six, zero, nine, seven) Natural State Jackpot 03-25-32-34-39 (three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $180,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 0-2-7 (zero, two, seven) Daily 3 Midday 3-7-4 (three, seven, four) Daily 4 3-0-5-1 (three, zero, five, one) Daily Derby 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.23 (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.23) Fantasy 5 06-15-26-28-38 (six, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight) COLORADO Pick 3 Midday 9-0-3 (nine, zero, three) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 2-3-2, WB: 9 (two, three, two; WB: nine) Play4 Day 9-1-5-7, WB: 5 (nine, one, five, seven; WB: five) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 08-10-11-14-24-32 (eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $55,000 Play 3 Day 3-9-7 (three, nine, seven) Play 3 Night 4-1-2 (four, one, two) Play 4 Day 7-8-4-6 (seven, eight, four, six) Play 4 Night 4-7-8-5 (four, seven, eight, five) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 6-9 (six, nine) DC 2 Midday 6-1 (six, one) DC 3 Evening 5-6-9 (five, six, nine) DC 3 Midday 8-4-8 (eight, four, eight) DC 4 Evening 1-7-2-1 (one, seven, two, one) DC 4 Midday 5-8-5-0 (five, eight, five, zero) DC 5 Evening 0-0-3-2-7 (zero, zero, three, two, seven) DC 5 Midday 8-9-2-5-3 (eight, nine, two, five, three) FLORIDA Pick 2 Midday 7-9, Fireball: 2 (seven, nine; Fireball: two) Pick 3 Midday 2-4-8, Fireball: 2 (two, four, eight; Fireball: two) Pick 4 Midday 0-3-9-1, Fireball: 2 (zero, three, nine, one; Fireball: two) Pick 5 Midday 4-6-3-2-6, Fireball: 2 (four, six, three, two, six; Fireball: two) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 2-8-0 (two, eight, zero) Cash 3 Midday 4-4-7 (four, four, seven) Cash 4 Evening 0-0-4-0 (zero, zero, four, zero) Cash 4 Midday 3-9-1-0 (three, nine, one, zero) Georgia FIVE Evening 5-2-7-3-1 (five, two, seven, three, one) Georgia FIVE Midday 9-1-1-8-6 (nine, one, one, eight, six) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 8-0-1 (eight, zero, one) Pick 4 Day 2-5-5-0 (two, five, five, zero) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 06-07-32-39-42 (six, seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 04-05-07-10-16-17-18-23-24-25-30-34-40-45-48-51-52-59-70-74, BE: 10 (four, five, seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-four; BE: ten) Daily Three-Midday 7-7-2, SB: 4 (seven, seven, two; SB: four) Daily Four-Midday 0-3-3-4, SB: 4 (zero, three, three, four; SB: four) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 7-7-2 (seven, seven, two) Pick 4 Midday 0-3-3-4 (zero, three, three, four) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 2-2-6 (two, two, six) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 9-3-6 (nine, three, six) Pick 4 Midday 8-4-3-4 (eight, four, three, four) MAINE World Poker Tour QH-QS-10C-9D-7H (QH, QS, 10C, 9D, 7H) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash AC-KH-KS-6S-7S (AC, KH, KS, 6S, 7S) Bonus Match 5 11-25-28-34-36, Bonus: 39 (eleven, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six; Bonus: thirty-nine) Pick 3 Evening 5-0-9 (five, zero, nine) Pick 3 Midday 7-7-0 (seven, seven, zero) Pick 4 Evening 7-8-9-1 (seven, eight, nine, one) Pick 4 Midday 8-0-4-7 (eight, zero, four, seven) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 04-07-10-27-30 (four, seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty) Numbers Evening 4-9-7-7 (four, nine, seven, seven) Numbers Midday 4-3-0-2 (four, three, zero, two) MICHIGAN Classic Lotto 47 04-25-30-40-41-46 (four, twenty-five, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-six) Estimated jackpot: $1 million Poker Lotto AD-JS-QS-2C-8H (AD, JS, QS, 2C, 8H) Midday Daily 3 9-9-1 (nine, nine, one) Midday Daily 4 1-7-7-2 (one, seven, seven, two) Daily 3 2-9-1 (two, nine, one) Daily 4 0-9-1-6 (zero, nine, one, six) Fantasy 5 03-09-11-18-39 (three, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $110,000 Keno 02-09-13-20-22-25-34-36-41-44-45-46-47-49-52-54-56-62-67-70-77-80 (two, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-seven, eighty) MINNESOTA Daily 3 9-7-2 (nine, seven, two) Gopher 5 08-22-40-41-42 (eight, twenty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $405,000 Northstar Cash 03-13-18-21-27 (three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $33,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 3-7-8 (three, seven, eight) Pick 3 Midday 0-2-4 (zero, two, four) Pick 4 Evening 8-6-3-9 (eight, six, three, nine) Pick 4 Midday 6-6-9-4 (six, six, nine, four) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 08-11-13-28, Bonus: 5 (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: five) NEBRASKA MyDaY Month: 3, Day: 24, Year: 64 (Month: three; Day: twenty-four; Year: sixty-four) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 6-5-5, Fireball: 1 (six, five, five; Fireball: one) Midday Pick 4 1-1-9-6, Fireball: 1 (one, one, nine, six; Fireball: one) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 9-7-4 (nine, seven, four) Pick 4 Day 1-6-9-1 (one, six, nine, one) NEW YORK Take 5 Midday 05-06-08-18-38 (five, six, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight) Numbers Midday 3-6-8 (three, six, eight) Win 4 Midday 8-4-8-3 (eight, four, eight, three) Pick 10 15-17-18-25-26-30-31-32-35-36-38-42-47-52-56-60-61-62-63-75 (fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-five) Lotto 11-13-14-27-28-46, Bonus: 52 (eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-six; Bonus: fifty-two) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11 (one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven) Pick 4 Day 9-8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 22 (nine, eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) OHIO Classic Lotto 01-37-38-39-45-46, Kicker: 3-2-0-0-8-1 (one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: three, two, zero, zero, eight, one) Estimated jackpot: $11.8 million Pick 3 Evening 6-7-3 (six, seven, three) Pick 3 Midday 9-8-3 (nine, eight, three) Pick 4 Evening 9-0-6-5 (nine, zero, six, five) Pick 4 Midday 1-8-0-8 (one, eight, zero, eight) Pick 5 Evening 8-8-7-3-8 (eight, eight, seven, three, eight) Pick 5 Midday 6-5-8-2-2 (six, five, eight, two, two) Rolling Cash 5 11-15-24-25-38 (eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $150,000 OREGON Lucky Lines 01-08-09-13-17-21-27-32 (one, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $48,000 Pick 4 1PM 3-8-6-8 (three, eight, six, eight) Pick 4 4PM 1-6-4-9 (one, six, four, nine) Pick 4 7PM 1-1-5-5 (one, one, five, five) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 10-11-17-36-39 (ten, eleven, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $700,000 Match 6 Lotto 03-05-10-16-22-44 (three, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-four) Estimated jackpot: $740,000 Pick 2 Day 0-7, Wild: 4 (zero, seven; Wild: four) Pick 2 Evening 4-1, Wild: (four, one; Wild: zero) Pick 3 Day 8-5-8, Wild: 4 (eight, five, eight; Wild: four) Pick 3 Evening 2-7-4, Wild: (two, seven, four; Wild: zero) Pick 4 Day 5-1-5-3, Wild: 4 (five, one, five, three; Wild: four) Pick 4 Evening 8-3-7-2, Wild: (eight, three, seven, two; Wild: zero) Pick 5 Day 9-0-3-5-9, Wild: 4 (nine, zero, three, five, nine; Wild: four) Pick 5 Evening 4-7-2-2-1, Wild: (four, seven, two, two, one; Wild: zero) Treasure Hunt 01-02-04-24-29 (one, two, four, twenty-four, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $31,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 3-3-5-7 (three, three, five, seven) Numbers Midday 2-7-2-8 (two, seven, two, eight) Wild Money 03-11-28-29-38, Extra: 13 (three, eleven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Extra: thirteen) Estimated jackpot: $67,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 05-15-21-23-30, Power-Up: 5 (five, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty; Power, Up: five) Pick 3 Evening 2-4-5, FB: 5 (two, four, five; FB: five) Pick 3 Midday 9-8-3, FB: 3 (nine, eight, three; FB: three) Pick 4 Evening 8-8-8-1, FB: 5 (eight, eight, eight, one; FB: five) Pick 4 Midday 9-5-6-2, FB: 3 (nine, five, six, two; FB: three) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 8-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21 (eight, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 3 Midday 2-1-7, Lucky Sum: 10 (two, one, seven; Lucky Sum: ten) Cash 3 Morning 2-5-9, Lucky Sum: 16 (two, five, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen) Cash 4 Evening 8-7-5-8, Lucky Sum: 28 (eight, seven, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight) Cash 4 Midday 4-0-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10 (four, zero, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten) Cash 4 Morning 4-3-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9 (four, three, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 03-04-05-08-11-12-13-14-16-19-20-23 (three, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-02-06-09-11-12-15-19-20-21-23-24 (one, two, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 04-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-19-22-23-24 (four, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 9-4-6-2, FIREBALL: 2 (nine, four, six, two; FIREBALL: two) Daily 4 Evening 0-2-7-6, FIREBALL: 1 (zero, two, seven, six; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Morning 0-3-2-1, FIREBALL: 5 (zero, three, two, one; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Day 1-3-8, FIREBALL: 6 (one, three, eight; FIREBALL: six) Pick 3 Evening 7-5-4, FIREBALL: 9 (seven, five, four; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Morning 7-1-4, FIREBALL: 6 (seven, one, four; FIREBALL: six) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 6-2-3, FB: 3 (six, two, three; FB: three) Pick 4 Day 2-9-5-0, FB: 8 (two, nine, five, zero; FB: eight) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 4-4-1 (four, four, one) Daily 4 0-9-2-9 (zero, nine, two, nine) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-02-07-09-10-11-12-13-17-19-20 (one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty) Pick 3 Midday 1-5-6 (one, five, six) Pick 4 Midday 5-9-3-7 (five, nine, three, seven)