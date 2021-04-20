Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday: ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 1-9-1 (one, nine, one) Cash 3 Midday 0-9-1 (zero, nine, one) Cash 4 Evening 4-7-9-2 (four, seven, nine, two) Cash 4 Midday 6-2-7-3 (six, two, seven, three) Natural State Jackpot 11-13-14-22-27 (eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $60,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 3-8-9 (three, eight, nine) Daily 3 Midday 9-4-4 (nine, four, four) Daily 4 3-8-5-1 (three, eight, five, one) Daily Derby 1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:49.87 (1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 49.87) Fantasy 5 07-20-25-26-32 (seven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two) COLORADO Cash 5 08-18-23-25-31 (eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one) Pick 3 Evening 7-0-0 (seven, zero, zero) Pick 3 Midday 1-5-7 (one, five, seven) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 4-5-9, WB: 5 (four, five, nine; WB: five) Play4 Day 5-2-8-9, WB: 4 (five, two, eight, nine; WB: four) DELAWARE Play 3 Day 1-7-4 (one, seven, four) Play 3 Night 5-7-4 (five, seven, four) Play 4 Day 1-7-3-4 (one, seven, three, four) Play 4 Night 9-3-3-2 (nine, three, three, two) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 4-5 (four, five) DC 2 Midday 3-1 (three, one) DC 3 Evening 3-9-3 (three, nine, three) DC 3 Midday 2-2-8 (two, two, eight) DC 4 Evening 2-4-1-5 (two, four, one, five) DC 4 Midday 2-3-6-3 (two, three, six, three) DC 5 Evening 8-6-8-0-4 (eight, six, eight, zero, four) DC 5 Midday 7-1-2-3-0 (seven, one, two, three, zero) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 3-5, Fireball: 4 (three, five; Fireball: four) Pick 2 Midday 4-3, Fireball: 4 (four, three; Fireball: four) Pick 3 Evening 5-6-7, Fireball: 4 (five, six, seven; Fireball: four) Pick 3 Midday 7-2-9, Fireball: 4 (seven, two, nine; Fireball: four) Pick 4 Evening 1-3-0-9, Fireball: 4 (one, three, zero, nine; Fireball: four) Pick 4 Midday 9-9-8-2, Fireball: 4 (nine, nine, eight, two; Fireball: four) Pick 5 Evening 6-9-1-4-5, Fireball: 4 (six, nine, one, four, five; Fireball: four) Pick 5 Midday 3-8-2-0-7, Fireball: 4 (three, eight, two, zero, seven; Fireball: four) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 5-8-6 (five, eight, six) Cash 3 Midday 4-7-8 (four, seven, eight) Cash 4 Evening 0-0-9-2 (zero, zero, nine, two) Cash 4 Midday 6-7-5-1 (six, seven, five, one) Georgia FIVE Evening 4-6-3-5-3 (four, six, three, five, three) Georgia FIVE Midday 1-2-7-9-9 (one, two, seven, nine, nine) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 7-7-2 (seven, seven, two) Pick 4 Day 7-5-0-1 (seven, five, zero, one) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 02-08-28-37-43 (two, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 05-06-15-17-25-34-35-38-40-45-46-48-49-59-60-63-67-75-76-80, BE: 40 (five, six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty; BE: forty) Daily Three-Midday 7-6-9, SB: 3 (seven, six, nine; SB: three) Daily Four-Midday 3-3-9-5, SB: 3 (three, three, nine, five; SB: three) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 7-6-9 (seven, six, nine) Pick 4 Midday 3-3-9-5 (three, three, nine, five) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 1-1-4 (one, one, four) Daily Pick 3 6-5-3 (six, five, three) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 3-1-3 (three, one, three) Pick 4 Midday 9-2-1-8 (nine, two, one, eight) MAINE World Poker Tour AD-KS-8D-5S-6S (AD, KS, 8D, 5S, 6S) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash AH-2D-6D-4S-5S (AH, 2D, 6D, 4S, 5S) Bonus Match 5 03-11-14-20-26, Bonus: 9 (three, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: nine) Pick 3 Evening 4-5-8 (four, five, eight) Pick 3 Midday 8-6-1 (eight, six, one) Pick 4 Evening 0-9-6-7 (zero, nine, six, seven) Pick 4 Midday 3-3-6-0 (three, three, six, zero) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 01-10-22-24-33 (one, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three) Numbers Evening 7-0-4-4 (seven, zero, four, four) Numbers Midday 3-8-3-5 (three, eight, three, five) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto QC-3C-7D-8D-2H (QC, 3C, 7D, 8D, 2H) Midday Daily 3 9-3-1 (nine, three, one) Midday Daily 4 3-1-5-4 (three, one, five, four) Daily 3 5-9-8 (five, nine, eight) Daily 4 6-5-2-8 (six, five, two, eight) Fantasy 5 06-26-29-34-39 (six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $119,000 Keno 02-06-10-17-18-20-21-22-23-27-30-31-33-35-51-52-53-57-58-65-74-75 (two, six, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-five) MINNESOTA Daily 3 8-9-7 (eight, nine, seven) Northstar Cash 03-09-15-20-27 (three, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 0-8-6 (zero, eight, six) Pick 3 Midday 5-9-5 (five, nine, five) Pick 4 Evening 9-4-2-8 (nine, four, two, eight) Pick 4 Midday 9-7-0-1 (nine, seven, zero, one) Show Me Cash 24-25-26-32-33 (twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 04-09-24-25, Bonus: 3 (four, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: three) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 2-8-4, Fireball: 8 (two, eight, four; Fireball: eight) Midday Pick 4 4-4-1-0, Fireball: 8 (four, four, one, zero; Fireball: eight) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 7-0-4 (seven, zero, four) Pick 4 Day 2-7-0-6 (two, seven, zero, six) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 1-4-8 (one, four, eight) Win 4 Midday 9-3-0-0 (nine, three, zero, zero) Pick 10 02-03-07-15-24-28-30-35-36-37-41-45-50-52-54-57-64-68-72-73 (two, three, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 4-7-4, Lucky Sum: 15 (four, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen) Pick 4 Day 0-0-6-9, Lucky Sum: 15 (zero, zero, six, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen) OHIO Pick 3 Evening 9-5-8 (nine, five, eight) Pick 3 Midday 9-2-5 (nine, two, five) Pick 4 Evening 4-6-1-3 (four, six, one, three) Pick 4 Midday 1-2-0-0 (one, two, zero, zero) Pick 5 Evening 3-6-5-3-5 (three, six, five, three, five) Pick 5 Midday 8-8-2-2-9 (eight, eight, two, two, nine) Rolling Cash 5 10-13-16-24-25 (ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 07-13-16-32-33 (seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three) Pick 3 1-1-9 (one, one, nine) OREGON Lucky Lines 04-08-09-15-17-23-28-29 (four, eight, nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $24,000 Pick 4 1PM 0-8-5-3 (zero, eight, five, three) Pick 4 4PM 7-3-4-3 (seven, three, four, three) Pick 4 7PM 5-3-0-1 (five, three, zero, one) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 07-15-21-36-41 (seven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-one) Estimated jackpot: $350,000 Match 6 Lotto 05-11-13-14-34-37 (five, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $1.06 million Pick 2 Day 0-8, Wild: 3 (zero, eight; Wild: three) Pick 2 Evening 3-4, Wild: 6 (three, four; Wild: six) Pick 3 Day 4-8-9, Wild: 3 (four, eight, nine; Wild: three) Pick 3 Evening 7-9-2, Wild: 6 (seven, nine, two; Wild: six) Pick 4 Day 4-7-0-4, Wild: 3 (four, seven, zero, four; Wild: three) Pick 4 Evening 2-7-4-6, Wild: 6 (two, seven, four, six; Wild: six) Pick 5 Day 7-6-9-2-2, Wild: 3 (seven, six, nine, two, two; Wild: three) Pick 5 Evening 0-7-5-9-8, Wild: 6 (zero, seven, five, nine, eight; Wild: six) Treasure Hunt 13-19-22-27-29 (thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $10,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 2-2-1-4 (two, two, one, four) Numbers Midday 3-5-6-8 (three, five, six, eight) Wild Money 01-08-16-18-22, Extra: 2 (one, eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two; Extra: two) Estimated jackpot: $59,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 05-12-22-30-35, Power-Up: 10 (five, twelve, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five; Power, Up: ten) Pick 3 Evening 7-2-1 (seven, two, one) Pick 3 Midday 8-0-0 (eight, zero, zero) Pick 4 Evening 6-5-4-5 (six, five, four, five) Pick 4 Midday 5-4-7-8 (five, four, seven, eight) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 5-9-9, Lucky Sum: 23 (five, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three) Cash 3 Midday 0-9-6, Lucky Sum: 15 (zero, nine, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen) Cash 3 Morning 6-6-4, Lucky Sum: 16 (six, six, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen) Cash 4 Evening 8-4-1-2, Lucky Sum: 15 (eight, four, one, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen) Cash 4 Midday 4-1-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11 (four, one, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven) Cash 4 Morning 9-2-7-4, Lucky Sum: 22 (nine, two, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 02-03-05-07-14-16-18-19-20-22-23-24 (two, three, five, seven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 01-03-04-05-07-11-13-16-18-19-20-22 (one, three, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two) All or Nothing Morning 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-19-23 (one, three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 5-3-1-9, FIREBALL: (five, three, one, nine; FIREBALL: zero) Daily 4 Evening 2-0-4-8, FIREBALL: (two, zero, four, eight; FIREBALL: zero) Daily 4 Morning 3-6-8-3, FIREBALL: 1 (three, six, eight, three; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Day 4-9-7, FIREBALL: 5 (four, nine, seven; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Evening 8-8-8, FIREBALL: 7 (eight, eight, eight; FIREBALL: seven) Pick 3 Morning 6-1-3, FIREBALL: 7 (six, one, three; FIREBALL: seven) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 9-3-9 (nine, three, nine) Pick 4 Day 9-6-0-2 (nine, six, zero, two) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 04-09-13-16-18-24 (four, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four) Daily 3 1-7-0 (one, seven, zero) Daily 4 5-3-4-6 (five, three, four, six) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-03-04-05-06-07-14-15-16-18-20 (two, three, four, five, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty) Pick 3 Midday 3-5-6 (three, five, six) Pick 4 Midday 0-9-1-2 (zero, nine, one, two)