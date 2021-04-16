Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday: ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 9-5-2 (nine, five, two) Cash 3 Midday 3-4-6 (three, four, six) Cash 4 Evening 3-3-7-0 (three, three, seven, zero) Cash 4 Midday 9-8-6-5 (nine, eight, six, five) Natural State Jackpot 03-04-06-23-35 (three, four, six, twenty-three, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $410,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 3-0-0 (three, zero, zero) Daily 3 Midday 7-9-9 (seven, nine, nine) Daily 4 5-4-5-8 (five, four, five, eight) Daily Derby 1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.28 (1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.28) Fantasy 5 08-19-20-22-36 (eight, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-six) COLORADO Pick 3 Evening 3-6-6 (three, six, six) Pick 3 Midday 1-6-7 (one, six, seven) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 8-6-0, WB: 9 (eight, six, zero; WB: nine) Play4 Day 2-5-0-1, WB: 5 (two, five, zero, one; WB: five) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 01-02-06-07-21-29 (one, two, six, seven, twenty-one, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $61,000 Play 3 Day 7-0-5 (seven, zero, five) Play 3 Night 5-3-1 (five, three, one) Play 4 Day 7-5-2-6 (seven, five, two, six) Play 4 Night 9-2-1-4 (nine, two, one, four) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 3-7 (three, seven) DC 2 Midday 8-7 (eight, seven) DC 3 Evening 6-7-1 (six, seven, one) DC 3 Midday 6-7-2 (six, seven, two) DC 4 Evening 4-6-8-5 (four, six, eight, five) DC 4 Midday 3-6-7-1 (three, six, seven, one) DC 5 Evening 9-9-2-6-0 (nine, nine, two, six, zero) DC 5 Midday 1-1-3-7-7 (one, one, three, seven, seven) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 1-7, Fireball: 8 (one, seven; Fireball: eight) Pick 2 Midday 2-7, Fireball: 1 (two, seven; Fireball: one) Pick 3 Evening 4-2-2, Fireball: 8 (four, two, two; Fireball: eight) Pick 3 Midday 6-9-4, Fireball: 1 (six, nine, four; Fireball: one) Pick 4 Evening 6-4-1-7, Fireball: 8 (six, four, one, seven; Fireball: eight) Pick 4 Midday 3-3-2-5, Fireball: 1 (three, three, two, five; Fireball: one) Pick 5 Evening 9-0-0-1-3, Fireball: 8 (nine, zero, zero, one, three; Fireball: eight) Pick 5 Midday 7-6-3-9-4, Fireball: 1 (seven, six, three, nine, four; Fireball: one) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 6-6-5 (six, six, five) Cash 3 Midday 3-9-5 (three, nine, five) Cash 4 Evening 8-9-9-8 (eight, nine, nine, eight) Cash 4 Midday 5-3-5-6 (five, three, five, six) Georgia FIVE Evening 6-8-9-0-0 (six, eight, nine, zero, zero) Georgia FIVE Midday 2-9-7-2-8 (two, nine, seven, two, eight) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 0-8-9 (zero, eight, nine) Pick 4 Day 6-8-3-5 (six, eight, three, five) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 10-16-22-26-42 (ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $350,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 01-02-12-15-23-24-28-32-42-43-46-48-55-62-64-69-70-72-74-76, BE: 46 (one, two, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: forty-six) Daily Three-Midday 0-1-5, SB: 9 (zero, one, five; SB: nine) Daily Four-Midday 5-9-2-3, SB: 9 (five, nine, two, three; SB: nine) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 0-1-5 (zero, one, five) Pick 4 Midday 5-9-2-3 (five, nine, two, three) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 1-4-9 (one, four, nine) Daily Pick 3 4-0-6 (four, zero, six) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 3-4-9 (three, four, nine) Pick 4 Midday 1-4-6-7 (one, four, six, seven) MAINE World Poker Tour QD-AS-9D-7S-8S (QD, AS, 9D, 7S, 8S) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash KC-4H-5H-2S-10S (KC, 4H, 5H, 2S, 10S) Bonus Match 5 03-06-18-37-38, Bonus: 2 (three, six, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: two) Pick 3 Evening 9-5-2 (nine, five, two) Pick 3 Midday 2-6-0 (two, six, zero) Pick 4 Evening 9-0-2-3 (nine, zero, two, three) Pick 4 Midday 3-2-5-4 (three, two, five, four) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 02-04-24-26-28 (two, four, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight) Numbers Evening 1-8-9-0 (one, eight, nine, zero) Numbers Midday 1-2-7-0 (one, two, seven, zero) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto KC-JD-9D-4H-2S (KC, JD, 9D, 4H, 2S) Midday Daily 3 7-4-2 (seven, four, two) Midday Daily 4 6-2-9-0 (six, two, nine, zero) Daily 3 9-2-2 (nine, two, two) Daily 4 5-1-8-1 (five, one, eight, one) Fantasy 5 05-10-23-32-35 (five, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $123,000 Keno 02-07-10-12-13-16-28-31-39-44-45-46-47-49-51-57-66-67-72-76-78-79 (two, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine) MINNESOTA Daily 3 6-4-6 (six, four, six) Gopher 5 03-07-20-34-35 (three, seven, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $265,000 Northstar Cash 06-16-20-21-23 (six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $26,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 9-7-9 (nine, seven, nine) Pick 3 Midday 7-9-7 (seven, nine, seven) Pick 4 Evening 5-9-6-1 (five, nine, six, one) Pick 4 Midday 6-6-0-5 (six, six, zero, five) Show Me Cash 04-16-17-22-34 (four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-four) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 03-04-10-16, Bonus: 9 (three, four, ten, sixteen; Bonus: nine) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 6-9-5, Fireball: 2 (six, nine, five; Fireball: two) Midday Pick 4 6-5-1-4, Fireball: 2 (six, five, one, four; Fireball: two) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 5-5-2 (five, five, two) Pick 4 Day 9-0-1-8 (nine, zero, one, eight) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 8-1-8 (eight, one, eight) Win 4 Midday 8-7-4-3 (eight, seven, four, three) Pick 10 02-04-08-11-14-17-20-28-31-34-38-46-49-54-56-58-65-70-72-76 (two, four, eight, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 9-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18 (nine, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Pick 4 Day 3-9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 19 (three, nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen) OHIO Pick 3 Evening 4-8-7 (four, eight, seven) Pick 3 Midday 1-7-9 (one, seven, nine) Pick 4 Evening 2-2-6-0 (two, two, six, zero) Pick 4 Midday 2-9-8-4 (two, nine, eight, four) Pick 5 Evening 2-1-0-2-6 (two, one, zero, two, six) Pick 5 Midday 1-9-0-2-2 (one, nine, zero, two, two) Rolling Cash 5 07-09-22-36-38 (seven, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $278,000 OREGON Lucky Lines 04-05-11-16-17-24-27-29 (four, five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $20,000 Pick 4 1PM 5-8-6-2 (five, eight, six, two) Pick 4 4PM 4-2-5-4 (four, two, five, four) Pick 4 7PM 8-9-5-0 (eight, nine, five, zero) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 22-24-30-38-40 (twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight, forty) Estimated jackpot: $600,000 Match 6 Lotto 09-10-12-17-21-31 (nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $880,000 Pick 2 Day 7-4, Wild: 7 (seven, four; Wild: seven) Pick 2 Evening 4-1, Wild: 6 (four, one; Wild: six) Pick 3 Day 3-2-2, Wild: 7 (three, two, two; Wild: seven) Pick 3 Evening 3-3-7, Wild: 6 (three, three, seven; Wild: six) Pick 4 Day 9-9-8-3, Wild: 7 (nine, nine, eight, three; Wild: seven) Pick 4 Evening 6-6-0-3, Wild: 6 (six, six, zero, three; Wild: six) Pick 5 Day 9-8-1-3-1, Wild: 7 (nine, eight, one, three, one; Wild: seven) Pick 5 Evening 3-2-0-1-9, Wild: 6 (three, two, zero, one, nine; Wild: six) Treasure Hunt 03-17-22-24-28 (three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $136,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 8-0-8-5 (eight, zero, eight, five) Numbers Midday 1-8-9-5 (one, eight, nine, five) Wild Money 14-17-27-28-33, Extra: 7 (fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Extra: seven) Estimated jackpot: $40,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 19-26-31-34-35, Power-Up: 2 (nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 1-6-7 (one, six, seven) Pick 3 Midday 5-8-4 (five, eight, four) Pick 4 Evening 4-5-9-8 (four, five, nine, eight) Pick 4 Midday 1-0-8-9 (one, zero, eight, nine) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 15 (five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen) Cash 3 Midday 8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 18 (eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Cash 3 Morning 9-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26 (nine, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six) Cash 4 Evening 0-0-9-5, Lucky Sum: 14 (zero, zero, nine, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen) Cash 4 Midday 6-7-2-5, Lucky Sum: 20 (six, seven, two, five; Lucky Sum: twenty) Cash 4 Morning 5-5-4-4, Lucky Sum: 18 (five, five, four, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 02-03-04-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-21-24 (two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 01-03-07-08-11-13-14-15-16-20-21-22 (one, three, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Morning 04-06-07-08-09-11-13-16-18-21-23-24 (four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 4-1-4-4, FIREBALL: 8 (four, one, four, four; FIREBALL: eight) Daily 4 Evening 0-1-6-1, FIREBALL: 7 (zero, one, six, one; FIREBALL: seven) Daily 4 Morning 5-7-8-8, FIREBALL: 2 (five, seven, eight, eight; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Day 6-7-8, FIREBALL: 8 (six, seven, eight; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Evening 5-9-0, FIREBALL: 9 (five, nine, zero; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Morning 2-8-0, FIREBALL: (two, eight, zero; FIREBALL: zero) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 6-8-7 (six, eight, seven) Pick 4 Day 4-4-7-9 (four, four, seven, nine) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 04-05-10-19-21-22 (four, five, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) Daily 3 5-4-8 (five, four, eight) Daily 4 2-4-7-2 (two, four, seven, two) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-02-04-07-08-09-10-14-15-19-22 (one, two, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 9-8-7 (nine, eight, seven) Pick 4 Midday 3-3-0-9 (three, three, zero, nine)