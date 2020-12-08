Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
02-09-20-22-35
(two, nine, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
05-07-19-20-25-30
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.35 million
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
9-4-4-2
(nine, four, four, two)
9-4-5-4
(nine, four, five, four)
05-18-29-32-39
(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
0-6-3-3
(zero, six, three, three)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.40
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.40)
Estimated jackpot: $126,000
02-06-19-22-24
(two, six, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
08-09-13-19-26
(eight, nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
4-7-3-6
(four, seven, three, six)
05-06-08-12-20-22
(five, six, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $138,000
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
9-8-5-6
(nine, eight, five, six)
0-7
(zero, seven)
7-9
(seven, nine)
3-8-6
(three, eight, six)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
9-7-4-5
(nine, seven, four, five)
7-2-5-0
(seven, two, five, zero)
6-0-3-1-8
(six, zero, three, one, eight)
7-5-3-3-6
(seven, five, three, three, six)
4-1
(four, one)
3-2
(three, two)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
1-8-7-0
(one, eight, seven, zero)
0-2-9-4
(zero, two, nine, four)
0-0-3-6-3
(zero, zero, three, six, three)
5-6-2-1-0
(five, six, two, one, zero)
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
3-7-4-6
(three, seven, four, six)
7-9-3-3
(seven, nine, three, three)
3-0-1-7-3
(three, zero, one, seven, three)
8-3-7-6-1
(eight, three, seven, six, one)
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
01-22-29-45-46-51, Extra Shot: 23
(one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $11.3 million
11-14-16-25-41
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
04-11-28-38-40
(four, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
03-08-11-14-18-29-33-35-40-42-43-50-52-53-55-56-60-62-72-79, BE: 53
(three, eight, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-three)
9-0-3, SB: 5
(nine, zero, three; SB: five)
1-6-7-0, SB: 5
(one, six, seven, zero; SB: five)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
1-6-7-0
(one, six, seven, zero)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
01-08-12-19-30, Cash Ball: 21
(one, eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
QD-2C-5C-8C-5D
(QD, 2C, 5C, 8C, 5D)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
4-7-0-0
(four, seven, zero, zero)
2-1-2-1
(two, one, two, one)
KC-QH-10D-8H-9H
(KC, QH, 10D, 8H, 9H)
JC-AH-AS-5D-7H
(JC, AH, AS, 5D, 7H)
22-26-30-33-35, Bonus: 6
(twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: six)
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
8-5-2-8
(eight, five, two, eight)
1-1-3-1
(one, one, three, one)
09-11-13-16-20
(nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)
0-5-0-1
(zero, five, zero, one)
3-4-8-1
(three, four, eight, one)
JD-JH-6H-7H-8H
(JD, JH, 6H, 7H, 8H)
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
7-7-0-7
(seven, seven, zero, seven)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
6-2-3-4
(six, two, three, four)
05-10-12-24-33
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
04-08-12-15-18-20-21-22-23-27-29-31-32-34-39-55-56-66-68-73-74-78
(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
08-10-17-31-36
(eight, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000
04-12-21-26-27
(four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
5-4-0-6
(five, four, zero, six)
4-1-6-1
(four, one, six, one)
02-14-16-26-37
(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $371,000
02-11-12-27, Bonus: 14
(two, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven; Bonus: fourteen)
Month: 4, Day: 20, Year: 49
(Month: four; Day: twenty; Year: forty-nine)
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
02-11-20-29-30
(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty)
9-8-6, Fireball: 7
(nine, eight, six; Fireball: seven)
1-5-0-6, Fireball: 7
(one, five, zero, six; Fireball: seven)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
0-9-4-6
(zero, nine, four, six)
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
5-5-0-6
(five, five, zero, six)
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
1-4-5-2
(one, four, five, two)
03-04-11-18-20-24-29-35-39-44-48-57-61-62-64-65-66-73-78-80
(three, four, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-eight, eighty)
1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
09-10-14-28-32-39, Kicker: -7-2-4-2-1
(nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Kicker: zero, seven, two, four, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
6-5-5-4
(six, five, five, four)
7-8-1-6
(seven, eight, one, six)
5-6-1-9-0
(five, six, one, nine, zero)
0-1-4-5-3
(zero, one, four, five, three)
08-14-17-27-39
(eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
06-12-32-34-36
(six, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
02-08-10-15-17-23-27-29
(two, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
05-10-17-39-47-48
(five, ten, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million
8-5-4-5
(eight, five, four, five)
7-2-8-4
(seven, two, eight, four)
0-7-2-6
(zero, seven, two, six)
16-39-55-71
(sixteen, thirty-nine, fifty-five, seventy-one)
08-10-35-41-43
(eight, ten, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
04-19-24-27-37-47
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
9-7, Wild: 3
(nine, seven; Wild: three)
0-4, Wild: 7
(zero, four; Wild: seven)
3-7-4, Wild: 3
(three, seven, four; Wild: three)
8-4-2, Wild: 7
(eight, four, two; Wild: seven)
1-0-6-0, Wild: 3
(one, zero, six, zero; Wild: three)
0-6-7-8, Wild: 7
(zero, six, seven, eight; Wild: seven)
2-0-9-4-0, Wild: 3
(two, zero, nine, four, zero; Wild: three)
1-3-3-6-2, Wild: 7
(one, three, three, six, two; Wild: seven)
06-09-14-24-29
(six, nine, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $174,000
4-7-0-1
(four, seven, zero, one)
8-5-3-1
(eight, five, three, one)
08-12-22-28-37, Extra: 30
(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
01-13-15-18-26, Power-Up: 3
(one, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six; Power, Up: three)
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
2-6-1-3
(two, six, one, three)
2-0-7-7
(two, zero, seven, seven)
3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-8-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, eight, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-1-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, one, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
3-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(four, seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
01-02-03-05-06-08-10-14-15-18-19-20
(one, two, three, five, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
01-02-05-06-08-09-10-17-18-20-22-24
(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-04-06-07-09-10-11-12-17-20-23-24
(one, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-2-4-4, FIREBALL: 5
(nine, two, four, four; FIREBALL: five)
9-4-3-1, FIREBALL: 3
(nine, four, three, one; FIREBALL: three)
8-1-9-6, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, one, nine, six; FIREBALL: seven)
8-1-6, FIREBALL: 9
(eight, one, six; FIREBALL: nine)
8-1-1, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, one, one; FIREBALL: three)
9-7-2, FIREBALL:
(nine, seven, two; FIREBALL: zero)
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
7-2-0-0
(seven, two, zero, zero)
01-08-13-14-15-22
(one, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
6-1-5-9
(six, one, five, nine)
03-06-07-09-10-13-14-15-19-20-21
(three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-04-06-08-10-11-12-15-18-20-21
(one, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
7-3-9-8
(seven, three, nine, eight)
04-08-20-27-32-39, Doubler: N
(four, eight, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
05-10-14-16-19
(five, ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
2-8-0-6
(two, eight, zero, six)