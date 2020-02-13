Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
05-08-23-32-39
(five, eight, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
05-12-23-29-33-35
(five, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)
03-20-29-31-33-37
(three, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.46 million
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
6-0-9-9
(six, zero, nine, nine)
9-2-4-0
(nine, two, four, zero)
05-23-25-31-33
(five, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
6-4-4-1
(six, four, four, one)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:42.52
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 42.52)
14-19-24-29-36
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
02-13-15-23-27
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
06-14-20-21-23-30
(six, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)
01-03-05-09-13-16
(one, three, five, nine, thirteen, sixteen)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
02-03-07-10-14-15-21-22
(two, three, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
7-8-3-5
(seven, eight, three, five)
04-06-08-27-30-33
(four, six, eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
5-8-0-8
(five, eight, zero, eight)
4-0-0-2
(four, zero, zero, two)
6-8
(six, eight)
8-7
(eight, seven)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
9-6-5-4
(nine, six, five, four)
2-0-0-6
(two, zero, zero, six)
2-3-4-9-9
(two, three, four, nine, nine)
4-2-1-2-9
(four, two, one, two, nine)
9-8
(nine, eight)
9-2
(nine, two)
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
0-5-5-2
(zero, five, five, two)
8-8-1-9
(eight, eight, one, nine)
5-5-0-3-4
(five, five, zero, three, four)
5-1-8-2-7
(five, one, eight, two, seven)
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
2-2-9-5
(two, two, nine, five)
3-2-7-6
(three, two, seven, six)
3-3-4-5-1
(three, three, four, five, one)
5-7-6-4-2
(five, seven, six, four, two)
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
04-14-15-19-35
(four, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five)
03-05-11-12-18-28-30-33-45-56-57-58-61-64-65-68-69-73-78-79, BE: 79
(three, five, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-nine)
2-2-6, SB: 3
(two, two, six; SB: three)
2-8-3-2, SB: 3
(two, eight, three, two; SB: three)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
2-8-3-2
(two, eight, three, two)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
03-10-12-29-30, Cash Ball: 1
(three, ten, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: one)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
5-0-6-2
(five, zero, six, two)
03-18-24-25, Bonus: 3
(three, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: three)
KH-2C-5C-8S-9S
(KH, 2C, 5C, 8S, 9S)
QC-QH-AS-5C-4D
(QC, QH, AS, 5C, 4D)
11-26-27-32-34, Bonus: 8
(eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: eight)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
7-8-2-3
(seven, eight, two, three)
8-7-5-2
(eight, seven, five, two)
8-3-7-3
(eight, three, seven, three)
0-2-9-9
(zero, two, nine, nine)
23-24-36-42-44-47
(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
KS-AS-9D-10D-9H
(KS, AS, 9D, 10D, 9H)
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
6-9-6-4
(six, nine, six, four)
9-4-1
(nine, four, one)
6-7-9-2
(six, seven, nine, two)
01-07-12-21-23
(one, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-09-10-13-20-25-26-27-29-30-40-46-49-51-53-57-60-67-68-69-72-76
(six, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
08-11-12-34-45
(eight, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
01-04-17-26-29
(one, four, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
11-18-22-27-38-39
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
1-4-2-3
(one, four, two, three)
4-5-4-7
(four, five, four, seven)
06-08-17-28-33
(six, eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
10-13-15-16, Bonus: 9
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen; Bonus: nine)
05-15-19-36-40
(five, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty)
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
QH-3C-3S-4S-6S
(QH, 3C, 3S, 4S, 6S)
2-9-1, Fireball: 5
(two, nine, one; Fireball: five)
0-4-2-2, Fireball: 5
(zero, four, two, two; Fireball: five)
18-19-21-37-38, Xtra: 5
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-0-3, Fireball: 5
(three, zero, three; Fireball: five)
8-1-2-8, Fireball: 5
(eight, one, two, eight; Fireball: five)
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
8-6-4-2
(eight, six, four, two)
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
3-6-8-4
(three, six, eight, four)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
1-7-6-1
(one, seven, six, one)
06-18-19-25-28-34-35-36-38-40-42-45-50-51-53-58-61-66-67-71
(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one)
7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-8-5-1, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, eight, five, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
16-18-22-30-36-44, Kicker: 2-9-6-0-8-7
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-six, forty-four; Kicker: two, nine, six, zero, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
7-8-0-8
(seven, eight, zero, eight)
7-3-5-5
(seven, three, five, five)
4-8-3-1-3
(four, eight, three, one, three)
1-3-1-4-9
(one, three, one, four, nine)
05-11-20-29-34
(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
01-11-13-22-28
(one, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
01-05-11-14-FREE-18-23-25-32
(one, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
4-0-4-7
(four, zero, four, seven)
8-0-5-9
(eight, zero, five, nine)
3-8-5-5
(three, eight, five, five)
03-07-31-33-39
(three, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-07-19-33-34-37
(two, seven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.14 million
4-6, Wild: 2
(four, six; Wild: two)
3-7, Wild: 1
(three, seven; Wild: one)
5-6-9, Wild: 2
(five, six, nine; Wild: two)
6-9-2, Wild: 1
(six, nine, two; Wild: one)
5-0-3-2, Wild: 2
(five, zero, three, two; Wild: two)
7-7-6-5, Wild: 1
(seven, seven, six, five; Wild: one)
7-2-6-2-5, Wild: 2
(seven, two, six, two, five; Wild: two)
0-3-4-5-8, Wild: 1
(zero, three, four, five, eight; Wild: one)
03-13-19-21-30
(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
7-3-0-9
(seven, three, zero, nine)
0-8-7-9
(zero, eight, seven, nine)
16-20-23-28-36, Power-Up: 5
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Power, Up: five)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
4-3-8-8
(four, three, eight, eight)
4-3-7-7
(four, three, seven, seven)
7-7-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(eight, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 28
(six, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
2-8-8-6, Lucky Sum: 24
(two, eight, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
4-9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
01-09-17-26-28, Bonus: 5
(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)
01-03-05-06-08-10-12-15-19-21-23-24
(one, three, five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-04-06-07-08-10-11-14-17-19-20-21
(one, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-15-18-20-21
(three, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
1-4-0-8, FIREBALL: 1
(one, four, zero, eight; FIREBALL: one)
8-8-8-4, FIREBALL: 4
(eight, eight, eight, four; FIREBALL: four)
2-2-0-2, FIREBALL: 8
(two, two, zero, two; FIREBALL: eight)
2-7-9, FIREBALL: 2
(two, seven, nine; FIREBALL: two)
3-6-5, FIREBALL: 6
(three, six, five; FIREBALL: six)
3-8-3, FIREBALL:
(three, eight, three; FIREBALL: zero)
12-20-24-27-28
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
1-9-3-8
(one, nine, three, eight)
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
3-4-2-7
(three, four, two, seven)
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
2-9-1-5
(two, nine, one, five)