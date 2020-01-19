Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
01-10-16-34-41
(one, ten, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one)
05-14-17-24-34-39
(five, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
04-05-11-23-26-34
(four, five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
7-2-6-5
(seven, two, six, five)
8-3-3-9
(eight, three, three, nine)
06-11-13-21-26
(six, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
7-1-1-9
(seven, one, one, nine)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.83
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.83)
04-08-13-25-34
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
06-07-20-27-42, Mega Ball: 12
(six, seven, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-two; Mega Ball: twelve)
03-18-20-26-31
(three, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one)
02-04-16-20-27-38
(two, four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
04-13-14-25-29-39
(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
04-06-20-24-25
(four, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
01-03-04-05-06-12-19-21
(one, three, four, five, six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one)
03-04-05-07-12-14-21-22
(three, four, five, seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
7-7-2-9
(seven, seven, two, nine)
0-3-4-6
(zero, three, four, six)
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
9-2-4-5
(nine, two, four, five)
8-0-4-5
(eight, zero, four, five)
7-3
(seven, three)
5-4
(five, four)
6-1-2
(six, one, two)
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
0-4-3-0
(zero, four, three, zero)
4-0-1-9
(four, zero, one, nine)
2-4-8-4-3
(two, four, eight, four, three)
5-3-4-6-0
(five, three, four, six, zero)
01-05-19-28-34
(one, five, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
02-10-29-34-46-51
(two, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-one)
05
(five)
8-1
(eight, one)
2-4
(two, four)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
2-7-3-9
(two, seven, three, nine)
4-7-3-7
(four, seven, three, seven)
7-5-3-8-8
(seven, five, three, eight, eight)
0-0-0-6-5
(zero, zero, zero, six, five)
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
6-2-2-9
(six, two, two, nine)
3-0-8-0
(three, zero, eight, zero)
5-2-3-0
(five, two, three, zero)
01-18-31-33-37
(one, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
7-2-0-1-8
(seven, two, zero, one, eight)
5-9-9-0-5
(five, nine, nine, zero, five)
22-23-24-28-36
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
2-3-2
(two, three, two)
8-1-4
(eight, one, four)
01-03-18-22-27
(one, three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
05-13-18-44-45-48, Extra Shot: 12
(five, thirteen, eighteen, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twelve)
06-19-37-40-45
(six, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five)
13-22-29-34-35
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
17-22-23-43-45
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-three, forty-five)
06-09-16-22-23-32
(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two)
04-10-11-13-18-22-34-41-42-44-46-47-58-59-60-64-69-70-77-79, BE: 47
(four, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: forty-seven)
2-7-2, SB: 9
(two, seven, two; SB: nine)
2-8-3, SB: 9
(two, eight, three; SB: nine)
6-2-7-0, SB: 9
(six, two, seven, zero; SB: nine)
3-3-5-6, SB: 9
(three, three, five, six; SB: nine)
03-05-07-12-14-15-17-26-27-30-34-36-37-40-46-53-60-78-79-80, BE: 37
(three, five, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-seven)
07-09-31-33-39-44
(seven, nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four)
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
3-3-5-6
(three, three, five, six)
6-2-7-0
(six, two, seven, zero)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
2-9-9
(two, nine, nine)
02-03-05-11-24, Cash Ball: 10
(two, three, five, eleven, twenty-four; Cash Ball: ten)
9C-3D-9H-2S-5S
(9C, 3D, 9H, 2S, 5S)
07-14-19-34, Cash Ball: 12
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
0-5-5-3
(zero, five, five, three)
9-0-6-2
(nine, zero, six, two)
07-18-21-28, Bonus: 2
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Bonus: two)
04-07-22-30-36
(four, seven, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-six)
04-11-16-21-32-36
(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
1-7-1-4
(one, seven, one, four)
KC-7D-7H-8S-9S
(KC, 7D, 7H, 8S, 9S)
QD-KD-JH-QH-6C
(QD, KD, JH, QH, 6C)
01-10-15-28-31, Bonus: 16
(one, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: sixteen)
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
2-9-6-2
(two, nine, six, two)
4-3-3-6
(four, three, three, six)
05-15-16-20-30
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty)
05-06-38-41-42-48
(five, six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight)
5-4-3-2
(five, four, three, two)
7-6-8-7
(seven, six, eight, seven)
19-23-33-34-37-38
(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
QH-QS-7C-3D-2H
(QH, QS, 7C, 3D, 2H)
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
6-3-8-8
(six, three, eight, eight)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
9-2-8-5
(nine, two, eight, five)
04-09-24-27-29
(four, nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
06-07-08-16-19-20-24-25-26-30-34-36-38-41-42-44-48-54-58-66-67-69
(six, seven, eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
08-17-18-25-28
(eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
14-17-24-42-43-44
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four)
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
7-8-8-1
(seven, eight, eight, one)
2-2-3-4
(two, two, three, four)
02-07-23-33-34
(two, seven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four)
02-19-23-28, Bonus: 13
(two, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
14-25-34-35-43
(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)
Month: 6, Day: 18, Year: 18
(Month: six; Day: eighteen; Year: eighteen)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
20-26-29-32-36
(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
AH-8C-2D-2S-5S
(AH, 8C, 2D, 2S, 5S)
7-1-4, Fireball: 8
(seven, one, four; Fireball: eight)
5-8-0-1, Fireball: 8
(five, eight, zero, one; Fireball: eight)
05-17-18-31-43, Xtra: 2
(five, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)
8-4-6, Fireball: 7
(eight, four, six; Fireball: seven)
4-1-5-0, Fireball: 7
(four, one, five, zero; Fireball: seven)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
0-0-2
(zero, zero, two)
0-1-0-4
(zero, one, zero, four)
6-6-3-5
(six, six, three, five)
02-05-07-18-29
(two, five, seven, eighteen, twenty-nine)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
6-8-8-2
(six, eight, eight, two)
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
9-4-8-2
(nine, four, eight, two)
01-12-25-28-30
(one, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
01-04-13-14-15-16-19-32-35-38-42-48-49-54-69-72-74-75-78-80
(one, four, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)
07-11-17-25-41-54, Bonus: 42
(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-four; Bonus: forty-two)
11-12-25-35-43
(eleven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-three)
8-0-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, zero, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
9-2-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, two, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
0-7-7-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(zero, seven, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
05-17-28-38-39-48, Kicker: 7-2-9-6-9-2
(five, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, two, nine, six, nine, two)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
6-1-2
(six, one, two)
4-8-6-9
(four, eight, six, nine)
0-9-3-6
(zero, nine, three, six)
8-4-6-2-7
(eight, four, six, two, seven)
6-6-5-1-0
(six, six, five, one, zero)
08-11-29-30-37
(eight, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)
03-10-11-14-28
(three, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
03-05-11-15-FREE-20-22-27-32
(three, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
11-17-34-39-42-46
(eleven, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)
1-3-6-2
(one, three, six, two)
9-3-8-4
(nine, three, eight, four)
5-3-9-8
(five, three, nine, eight)
6-3-2-3
(six, three, two, three)
11-48-55-62
(eleven, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-two)
11-18-27-39-43
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)
09-28-29-38-39-43
(nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
7-7, Wild: 5
(seven, seven; Wild: five)
9-2, Wild:
(nine, two; Wild: zero)
9-9-8, Wild: 5
(nine, nine, eight; Wild: five)
5-4-1, Wild:
(five, four, one; Wild: zero)
9-0-5-8, Wild: 5
(nine, zero, five, eight; Wild: five)
3-2-1-6, Wild:
(three, two, one, six; Wild: zero)
9-6-4-6-1, Wild: 5
(nine, six, four, six, one; Wild: five)
7-1-3-4-0, Wild:
(seven, one, three, four, zero; Wild: zero)
01-03-08-17-21
(one, three, eight, seventeen, twenty-one)
4-0-8-3
(four, zero, eight, three)
2-6-3-1
(two, six, three, one)
02-11-17-20-31, Extra: 23
(two, eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one; Extra: twenty-three)
03-05-12-23-32, Power-Up: 3
(three, five, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
9-5-4-2
(nine, five, four, two)
2-1-7-3
(two, one, seven, three)
05-11-19-29-33
(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
3-3-5, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, three, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-7-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
3-0-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(three, zero, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
4-3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
02-05-06-07-08-11-12-16-17-19-21-24
(two, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-07-10-12-15-16-18-22-23
(three, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-07-08-12-13-14-15-16-17-22-23-24
(two, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-04-08-09-12-13-14-15-16-17-23-24
(two, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
06-14-19-27-33
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
1-2-9-0, FIREBALL: 3
(one, two, nine, zero; FIREBALL: three)
4-8-6-2, FIREBALL:
(four, eight, six, two; FIREBALL: zero)
9-4-9-2, FIREBALL: 6
(nine, four, nine, two; FIREBALL: six)
7-3-1-1, FIREBALL: 1
(seven, three, one, one; FIREBALL: one)
17-20-27-33-35-45
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)
0-9-6, FIREBALL: 5
(zero, nine, six; FIREBALL: five)
5-9-2, FIREBALL: 8
(five, nine, two; FIREBALL: eight)
7-3-6, FIREBALL: 3
(seven, three, six; FIREBALL: three)
9-8-9, FIREBALL: 7
(nine, eight, nine; FIREBALL: seven)
03-17-19-32-33-38, Bonus: 13
(three, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
01-05-10-13-30
(one, five, ten, thirteen, thirty)
05-21-23-24-29
(five, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
9-1-4
(nine, one, four)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
9-6-2-9
(nine, six, two, nine)
8-7-8-4
(eight, seven, eight, four)
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
07-17-27-35-38
(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
01-09-15-18-19-20-21-22-35-40-44-52-54-62-63-65-71-72-76-80
(one, nine, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)
24-31-41-43-47-49
(twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine)
11-13-21-23
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
2-7-4-2
(two, seven, four, two)
02-05-06-07-09-14-15-16-17-18-21
(two, five, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
06-15-19-36-38-46
(six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six)