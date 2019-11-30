Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Fantasy 5

03-07-09-17-22

(three, seven, nine, seventeen, twenty-two)

Triple Twist

01-02-08-17-33-36

(one, two, eight, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-six)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-7-8

(two, six, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-4-4-2

(nine, four, four, two)

Natural State Jackpot

13-19-24-26-30

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

Daily 3 Midday

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Daily 4

9-4-4-3

(nine, four, four, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.71

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.71)

Fantasy 5

06-12-14-22-39

(six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Cash 5

03-17-21-26-27

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

02-04-08-10-12-14-15-17

(two, four, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen)

Play3 Day

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

Play4 Day

4-7-8-3

(four, seven, eight, three)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

13-21-23-25-30-33

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

Play 3 Day

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Play 3 Night

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

Play 4 Day

8-5-1-2

(eight, five, one, two)

Play 4 Night

6-6-1-3

(six, six, one, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-4

(four, four)

DC 2 Midday

2-3

(two, three)

DC 3 Evening

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

DC 3 Midday

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

DC 4 Evening

7-8-0-0

(seven, eight, zero, zero)

DC 4 Midday

0-8-7-4

(zero, eight, seven, four)

DC 5 Evening

2-8-9-3-7

(two, eight, nine, three, seven)

DC 5 Midday

6-3-0-0-2

(six, three, zero, zero, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

7-6

(seven, six)

Pick 2 Midday

7-5

(seven, five)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-6

(seven, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-9-7

(three, three, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-2-4

(five, four, two, four)

Pick 5 Evening

4-5-4-2-2

(four, five, four, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-2-5-3

(seven, three, two, five, three)

GEORGIA

All or Nothing Day

04-05-07-08-09-12-13-19-20-21-22-24

(four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

05-07-08-09-10-11-12-18-20-21-22-24

(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-08-09-10-12-13-16-17-20-21-22

(two, three, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-05-06-07-08-10-11-14-15-16-20

(one, two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)

Cash 3 Evening

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

Cash 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Cash 4 Evening

3-2-5-7

(three, two, five, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

9-7-5-6

(nine, seven, five, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-6-3-1-5

(eight, six, three, one, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-8-0-0-0

(zero, eight, zero, zero, zero)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-23-30-35-45

(one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-06-09-11-13-19-20-29-30-33-34-42-43-52-55-67-69-72-73, BE: 55

(two, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three; BE: fifty-five)

Daily Three-Midday

9-9-1, SB: 8

(nine, nine, one; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

4-8-1-0, SB: 8

(four, eight, one, zero; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-1-0

(four, eight, one, zero)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Daily Pick 3

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-7-8

(zero, eight, seven, eight)

Quick Bucks

10-20-21-31, Bonus: 2

(ten, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one; Bonus: two)

MAINE

WPT

4C-9C-4D-2H-8H

(4C, 9C, 4D, 2H, 8H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-AS-4D-2H-6H

(KC, AS, 4D, 2H, 6H)

Bonus Match 5

01-03-17-30-32, Bonus: 33

(one, three, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-2-8

(two, five, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-7-9

(five, three, seven, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

2-0-9-3

(two, zero, nine, three)

Numbers Midday

8-4-2-2

(eight, four, two, two)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-4C-3D-2H-6S

(JC, 4C, 3D, 2H, 6S)

Midday Daily 3

0-8-2

(zero, eight, two)

Midday Daily 4

2-8-0-3

(two, eight, zero, three)

Daily 3

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

Daily 4

8-6-1-7

(eight, six, one, seven)

Fantasy 5

01-05-15-19-21

(one, five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Keno

02-03-05-13-14-24-29-32-33-35-36-41-44-45-48-52-55-63-66-67-70-71

(two, three, five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

Gopher 5

01-25-35-39-41

(one, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $895,000

Northstar Cash

03-07-11-25-31

(three, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-9-4

(one, six, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-4-6

(nine, four, four, six)

Show Me Cash

03-07-08-30-33

(three, seven, eight, thirty, thirty-three)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

16-19-22-23, Bonus: 2

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: two)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 55

(Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: fifty-five)

Pick 3

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Pick 5

11-19-22-26-34

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

4C-6D-2S-3S-10S

(4C, 6D, 2S, 3S, 10S)

Pick 3

2-3-7, Fireball: 9

(two, three, seven; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4

7-5-8-3, Fireball: 9

(seven, five, eight, three; Fireball: nine)

Cash 5

01-02-09-16-41, Xtra: 3

(one, two, nine, sixteen, forty-one; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $111,000

Midday Pick 3

5-4-8, Fireball: 1

(five, four, eight; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

1-5-9-8, Fireball: 1

(one, five, nine, eight; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-4-8

(five, four, eight)

Pick 4 Day

1-2-6-2

(one, two, six, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Win 4 Midday

2-5-4-6

(two, five, four, six)

Numbers Evening

1-9-7

(one, nine, seven)

Win 4 Evening

1-7-5-9

(one, seven, five, nine)

Pick 10

03-06-08-11-19-23-29-30-31-34-36-46-49-50-51-53-55-60-64-80

(three, six, eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

2-9-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, nine, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-3-3

(zero, four, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-9-0

(five, one, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

9-9-3-6-8

(nine, nine, three, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-5-7-8-4

(two, five, seven, eight, four)

Rolling Cash 5

10-11-21-35-39

(ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

14-24-29-30-36

(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Pick 3

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-26-29

(three, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Pick 4 1PM

4-8-5-6

(four, eight, five, six)

Pick 4 4PM

8-2-5-1

(eight, two, five, one)

Pick 4 7PM

0-7-7-0

(zero, seven, seven, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

08-10-17-21-25

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Match 6 Lotto

22-23-29-46-48-49

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.71 million

Pick 2 Day

7-0, Wild:

(seven, zero; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

9-5, Wild: 1

(nine, five; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-1, Wild:

(eight, seven, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-2, Wild: 1

(one, five, two; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-8-6, Wild:

(three, nine, eight, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-6-8, Wild: 1

(four, zero, six, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

5-9-6-1-6, Wild:

(five, nine, six, one, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

0-6-8-3-8, Wild: 1

(zero, six, eight, three, eight; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

01-19-23-26-30

(one, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-7-3-6

(zero, seven, three, six)

Numbers Midday

4-2-6-3

(four, two, six, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

21-23-28-29-32, Power-Up: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-1-2

(three, two, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-9-3

(three, two, nine, three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, five, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-2-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, two, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

7-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-0-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

6-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Morning

7-5-3-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, five, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Tennessee Cash

05-14-17-19-23, Bonus: 5

(five, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-10-12-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-24

(one, four, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-05-07-09-16-17-19-20-21-22-23-24

(one, five, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-05-11-12-14-16-18-19-21-22-23

(three, four, five, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

7-7-3-5, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, seven, three, five; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

9-8-2-4, FIREBALL: 9

(nine, eight, two, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

8-4-5-8, FIREBALL: 6

(eight, four, five, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

7-9-9, FIREBALL: 1

(seven, nine, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-4, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, five, four; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Morning

0-9-7, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, nine, seven; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

21-23-24-30-34

(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-6-4

(seven, four, six, four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-08-10-16-21-22

(five, eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

Daily 4

0-8-9-3

(zero, eight, nine, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

02-03-04-05-06-07-09-11-12-13-22

(two, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)

Badger 5

08-10-18-19-28

(eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Daily Pick 3

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 4

5-3-1-9

(five, three, one, nine)