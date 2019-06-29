Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
9-2-0-3
(nine, two, zero, three)
0-8-7-9
(zero, eight, seven, nine)
07-22-23-35-37
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
2-9-3-2
(two, nine, three, two)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.32
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.32)
06-14-15-23-32
(six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
12-15-20-23-28
(twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
04-07-08-12-15-17-21-22
(four, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
0-4-7-7
(zero, four, seven, seven)
12-14-16-20-24-25
(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
5-5-2-8
(five, five, two, eight)
7-4-7-6
(seven, four, seven, six)
1-0-7
(one, zero, seven)
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
9-7-8-1
(nine, seven, eight, one)
8-3-6-7
(eight, three, six, seven)
4-6-9-7-8
(four, six, nine, seven, eight)
2-1-2-6-3
(two, one, two, six, three)
2-8
(two, eight)
5-4
(five, four)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
2-1-3-5
(two, one, three, five)
8-2-6-9
(eight, two, six, nine)
7-5-3-9-6
(seven, five, three, nine, six)
4-1-3-9-3
(four, one, three, nine, three)
3D-4D-7H-8S-10S
(3D, 4D, 7H, 8S, 10S)
01-02-04-07-09-12-13-14-17-18-23-24
(one, two, four, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-05-06-08-09-11-14-15-19-20-21-24
(four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-03-05-06-09-10-15-18-19-21-23-24
(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
0-4-8-8
(zero, four, eight, eight)
6-5-6-7
(six, five, six, seven)
7-9-6-0-0
(seven, nine, six, zero, zero)
1-2-2-2-2
(one, two, two, two, two)
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
03-23-27-32-36
(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
05-06-08-09-10-11-14-21-23-28-39-44-46-50-52-55-64-66-71-74, BE: 74
(five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)
8-7-6, SB: 3
(eight, seven, six; SB: three)
9-9-8-1, SB: 3
(nine, nine, eight, one; SB: three)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
9-9-8-1
(nine, nine, eight, one)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
3-9-2-0
(three, nine, two, zero)
KC-2C-9C-10D-4H
(KC, 2C, 9C, 10D, 4H)
JC-QH-AH-3C-3H
(JC, QH, AH, 3C, 3H)
03-10-14-21-28, Bonus: 39
(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirty-nine)
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
9-3-5-8
(nine, three, five, eight)
7-9-8-3
(seven, nine, eight, three)
0-6-1-1
(zero, six, one, one)
8-0-6-6
(eight, zero, six, six)
JC-6D-7D-10D-2H
(JC, 6D, 7D, 10D, 2H)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
1-3-9-8
(one, three, nine, eight)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
7-8-9-6
(seven, eight, nine, six)
02-06-18-19-26
(two, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-04-10-11-17-21-31-34-35-36-38-40-48-49-51-52-56-62-66-70-77-79
(one, four, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
16-20-32-38-42
(sixteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
03-15-20-21-23
(three, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
5-8-6-3
(five, eight, six, three)
1-4-1-3
(one, four, one, three)
07-10-18-28-37
(seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
16-19-21-23, Bonus: 2
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Bonus: two)
Month: 9, Day: 27, Year: 81
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-seven; Year: eighty-one)
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
02-06-13-25-31
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
KS-7C-9D-3H-5S
(KS, 7C, 9D, 3H, 5S)
8-3-7, Fireball: 3
(eight, three, seven; Fireball: three)
6-8-4-8, Fireball: 3
(six, eight, four, eight; Fireball: three)
13-22-25-31-40, Xtra: 2
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-9-7, Fireball: 4
(three, nine, seven; Fireball: four)
1-3-0-5, Fireball: 4
(one, three, zero, five; Fireball: four)
6-4-7
(six, four, seven)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
9-5-0-9
(nine, five, zero, nine)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
3-3-8-6
(three, three, eight, six)
03-11-18-21-26-28-31-32-35-36-46-50-52-54-56-58-59-63-67-73
(three, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-three)
4-7-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(five, five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
3-8-0-7
(three, eight, zero, seven)
2-0-0-6
(two, zero, zero, six)
0-0-4-6-8
(zero, zero, four, six, eight)
8-1-0-4-7
(eight, one, zero, four, seven)
08-10-15-25-26
(eight, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-20-21-22-24
(two, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
04-06-09-15-FREE-20-22-27-30
(four, six, nine, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
9-8-7-5
(nine, eight, seven, five)
5-0-2-1
(five, zero, two, one)
4-0-6-8
(four, zero, six, eight)
02-03-21-29-32
(two, three, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
09-22-30-31-36-45
(nine, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.07 million
2-9, Wild: 6
(two, nine; Wild: six)
3-0, Wild: 3
(three, zero; Wild: three)
4-5-2, Wild: 6
(four, five, two; Wild: six)
0-9-3, Wild: 3
(zero, nine, three; Wild: three)
1-3-1-1, Wild: 6
(one, three, one, one; Wild: six)
5-6-0-4, Wild: 3
(five, six, zero, four; Wild: three)
4-4-2-9-9, Wild: 6
(four, four, two, nine, nine; Wild: six)
8-8-7-0-0, Wild: 3
(eight, eight, seven, zero, zero; Wild: three)
19-24-25-27-29
(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
9-9-1-9
(nine, nine, one, nine)
4-0-7-0
(four, zero, seven, zero)
06-20-22-23-32, Power-Up: 3
(six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
5-2-8-8
(five, two, eight, eight)
2-9-7-4
(two, nine, seven, four)
6-7-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-9-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
3-2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-7-7-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, seven, seven, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
02-18-22-24-31, Bonus: 5
(two, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one; Bonus: five)
02-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-15-16-18-24
(two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
01-02-09-10-11-14-15-16-19-20-22-23
(one, two, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-04-11-14-15-17-18-19-21-23
(one, two, three, four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
0-1-4-0, FIREBALL: 2
(zero, one, four, zero; FIREBALL: two)
6-8-4-8, FIREBALL: 5
(six, eight, four, eight; FIREBALL: five)
4-4-9-1, FIREBALL: 2
(four, four, nine, one; FIREBALL: two)
8-5-4, FIREBALL: 1
(eight, five, four; FIREBALL: one)
9-3-5, FIREBALL: 9
(nine, three, five; FIREBALL: nine)
3-9-9, FIREBALL: 6
(three, nine, nine; FIREBALL: six)
05-13-17-19-26
(five, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
4-4-0-6
(four, four, zero, six)
02-10-12-13-18-21
(two, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
6-5-6-3
(six, five, six, three)
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
8-2-0-5
(eight, two, zero, five)