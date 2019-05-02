Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
4-2-8-0
(four, two, eight, zero)
7-5-0-5
(seven, five, zero, five)
05-09-11-14-38
(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
8-3-0-6
(eight, three, zero, six)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.50
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.50)
15-32-34-35-36
(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)
06-15-23-28-29
(six, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
14-15-16-21-33-38
(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
7-9-9
(seven, nine, nine)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
02-08-09-10-12-13-14-20
(two, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty)
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
7-3-2-3
(seven, three, two, three)
06-19-20-21-23-27
(six, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
1-0-5-5
(one, zero, five, five)
5-9-5-3
(five, nine, five, three)
5-7
(five, seven)
5-8
(five, eight)
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
9-3-7-0
(nine, three, seven, zero)
2-5-4-9
(two, five, four, nine)
8-2-4-5-5
(eight, two, four, five, five)
7-0-8-2-7
(seven, zero, eight, two, seven)
9-6
(nine, six)
0-3
(zero, three)
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
3-7-7-0
(three, seven, seven, zero)
0-3-4-2
(zero, three, four, two)
0-0-4-4-2
(zero, zero, four, four, two)
6-0-9-8-9
(six, zero, nine, eight, nine)
QD-AD-3D-3S-4S
(QD, AD, 3D, 3S, 4S)
02-03-06-07-08-09-13-14-19-20-22-24
(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-04-05-07-08-10-12-14-15-18-20-24
(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-04-06-09-13-15-19-20-21-22-23
(one, two, four, six, nine, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-06-09-10-13-15-16-18-19-21-23-24
(three, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
8-2-8
(eight, two, eight)
1-0-9-5
(one, zero, nine, five)
9-3-1-2
(nine, three, one, two)
8-1-0-5-4
(eight, one, zero, five, four)
8-6-8-0-6
(eight, six, eight, zero, six)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
03-05-20-32-41
(three, five, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one)
04-10-15-17-30-37-46-48-52-53-56-57-58-62-67-68-74-75-78-80, BE: 68
(four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: sixty-eight)
9-7-1, SB: 9
(nine, seven, one; SB: nine)
6-1-9-3, SB: 9
(six, one, nine, three; SB: nine)
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
6-1-9-3
(six, one, nine, three)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
07-09-10-23-27, Cash Ball: 24
(seven, nine, ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
2-0-3-8
(two, zero, three, eight)
AH-4C-6C-8D-10H
(AH, 4C, 6C, 8D, 10H)
KD-KS-5D-10D-8H
(KD, KS, 5D, 10D, 8H)
01-03-05-10-11, Bonus: 38
(one, three, five, ten, eleven; Bonus: thirty-eight)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
2-9-2-7
(two, nine, two, seven)
2-7-6-7
(two, seven, six, seven)
4-0-7-6
(four, zero, seven, six)
1-4-0-7
(one, four, zero, seven)
03-06-18-23-29-34
(three, six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $4.95 million
QD-KS-4C-5S-9S
(QD, KS, 4C, 5S, 9S)
9-0-8
(nine, zero, eight)
8-7-7-0
(eight, seven, seven, zero)
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
1-8-9-7
(one, eight, nine, seven)
15-23-25-33-34
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-11-12-13-21-24-36-42-45-46-48-50-51-53-59-67-69-73-74-75-78-80
(three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
02-06-19-29-34
(two, six, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million
01-02-12-21-27
(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
10-12-33-34-38-42
(ten, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
5-7-9-5
(five, seven, nine, five)
5-1-7-0
(five, one, seven, zero)
19-24-33-35-36
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
09-18-21-26, Bonus: 1
(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Bonus: one)
01-12-23-24-44
(one, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-four)
Month: 4, Day: 17, Year: 51
(Month: four; Day: seventeen; Year: fifty-one)
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
02-18-22-24-31
(two, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
QD-2D-6D-8D-3S
(QD, 2D, 6D, 8D, 3S)
9-3-9, Fireball: 4
(nine, three, nine; Fireball: four)
1-1-8-5, Fireball: 4
(one, one, eight, five; Fireball: four)
05-20-29-36-43, Xtra: 5
(five, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-three; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $243,000
2-9-1, Fireball: 1
(two, nine, one; Fireball: one)
1-1-3-3, Fireball: 1
(one, one, three, three; Fireball: one)
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
5-9-2-4
(five, nine, two, four)
1-4-8
(one, four, eight)
6-6-6-8
(six, six, six, eight)
06-13-16-18-21-26-27-34-41-44-47-53-55-62-63-69-75-76-79-80
(six, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
0-5-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, five, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
13-21-30-31-35-48, Kicker: 7-7-4-4-2-8
(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, four, four, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $14 million
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
7-7-3-0
(seven, seven, three, zero)
2-5-9-9
(two, five, nine, nine)
2-0-5-6-0
(two, zero, five, six, zero)
0-0-1-9-6
(zero, zero, one, nine, six)
03-04-05-22-24
(three, four, five, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
09-24-26-33-36
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
03-06-10-16-FREE-18-22-26-29
(three, six, ten, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
7-1-0-3
(seven, one, zero, three)
9-9-8-8
(nine, nine, eight, eight)
0-9-7-6
(zero, nine, seven, six)
18-19-21-25-36
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
25-31-33-44-48-49
(twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
1-0, Wild: 3
(one, zero; Wild: three)
8-8, Wild: 4
(eight, eight; Wild: four)
8-1-4, Wild: 3
(eight, one, four; Wild: three)
8-9-8, Wild: 4
(eight, nine, eight; Wild: four)
2-1-9-0, Wild: 3
(two, one, nine, zero; Wild: three)
5-9-8-9, Wild: 4
(five, nine, eight, nine; Wild: four)
1-3-4-8-0, Wild: 3
(one, three, four, eight, zero; Wild: three)
3-9-7-7-7, Wild: 4
(three, nine, seven, seven, seven; Wild: four)
03-12-14-21-24
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-2-6-9
(three, two, six, nine)
1-4-4-4
(one, four, four, four)
02-05-10-13-29, Power-Up: 4
(two, five, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine; Power, Up: four)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
3-0-5-1
(three, zero, five, one)
1-9-9-5
(one, nine, nine, five)
8-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)
9-0-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, zero, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-8-1-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, eight, one, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
03-11-16-26-32, Bonus: 1
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Bonus: one)
01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-20-23
(one, two, three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-05-06-10-11-12-14-15-16-22-23-24
(one, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-24
(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
4-5-9-1, Sum It Up: 19
(four, five, nine, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)
8-7-4-8, FB: 2
(eight, seven, four, eight; FB: two)
7
(seven)
3-8-0-2, Sum It Up: 13
(three, eight, zero, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)
6-9-8, Sum It Up: 23
(six, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
0-6-1, FB: 8
(zero, six, one; FB: eight)
4
(four)
4-3-1, Sum It Up: 8
(four, three, one; Sum It Up: eight)
06-09-16-19-27
(six, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
2-9-2-1
(two, nine, two, one)
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
4-7-6-1
(four, seven, six, one)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
0-5-2-2
(zero, five, two, two)