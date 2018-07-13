Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
06-22-39-40-41
(six, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
6-9-6-5
(six, nine, six, five)
0-0-8-7
(zero, zero, eight, seven)
07-15-20-24-27
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
4-2-4-4
(four, two, four, four)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:40.10
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 40.10)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
01-11-22-26-37
(one, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
01-08-09-24-27
(one, eight, nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
1-3-3
(one, three, three)
06-17-18-27-29
(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
02-05-10-13-14-15-17-20
(two, five, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)
01-03-05-10-11-15-18-20
(one, three, five, ten, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
3-1-0
(three, one, zero)
1-2-9-0
(one, two, nine, zero)
3-3-8-1
(three, three, eight, one)
9-0-8
(nine, zero, eight)
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
6-0-6-8
(six, zero, six, eight)
8-2-9-4
(eight, two, nine, four)
5-3
(five, three)
7-1
(seven, one)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
3-6-7-5
(three, six, seven, five)
0-5-5-1
(zero, five, five, one)
7-7-9-9-4
(seven, seven, nine, nine, four)
0-6-5-2-2
(zero, six, five, two, two)
4-7
(four, seven)
2-0
(two, zero)
1-6-4
(one, six, four)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
4-0-7-2
(four, zero, seven, two)
4-7-2-3
(four, seven, two, three)
4-5-9-1-7
(four, five, nine, one, seven)
2-9-8-6-2
(two, nine, eight, six, two)
KS-4D-6D-4S-7S
(KS, 4D, 6D, 4S, 7S)
01-06-08-09-11-12-14-16-18-19-21-22
(one, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-03-05-06-10-15-16-19-21-22-23
(one, two, three, five, six, ten, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-06-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-19-20-21
(two, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-04-05-07-15-17-19-20-21-22-23-24
(two, four, five, seven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
4-9-6-7
(four, nine, six, seven)
2-0-1-6
(two, zero, one, six)
1-9-4-2-8
(one, nine, four, two, eight)
0-2-0-2-7
(zero, two, zero, two, seven)
04-10-15-23-39-41
(four, ten, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
5-1-6
(five, one, six)
02-23-32-35-38-46, Extra Shot: 7
(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six; Extra Shot: seven)
02-15-20-41-45
(two, fifteen, twenty, forty-one, forty-five)
03-04-16-32-35
(three, four, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
03-06-09-24-28-32-35-40-41-42-45-46-53-55-58-63-67-71-72-78, BE: 24
(three, six, nine, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-four)
4-3-5, SB:
(four, three, five; SB: zero)
3-8-1, SB: 1
(three, eight, one; SB: one)
0-4-4-8, SB:
(zero, four, four, eight; SB: zero)
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
0-4-4-8
(zero, four, four, eight)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
2C-8D-9D-4S-8S
(2C, 8D, 9D, 4S, 8S)
14-26-28-34, Cash Ball: 6
(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Cash Ball: six)
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
0-1-6-6
(zero, one, six, six)
6-7-1-4
(six, seven, one, four)
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
2-3-5-5
(two, three, five, five)
KC-QS-5C-2D-3H
(KC, QS, 5C, 2D, 3H)
AH-KS-9D-3H-7S
(AH, KS, 9D, 3H, 7S)
08-10-11-23-29, Bonus: 18
(eight, ten, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Bonus: eighteen)
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
3-2-8-3
(three, two, eight, three)
2-9-7-6
(two, nine, seven, six)
4-1-6-5
(four, one, six, five)
8-8-7-0
(eight, eight, seven, zero)
AH-7C-8C-2D-9S
(AH, 7C, 8C, 2D, 9S)
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
5-6-9-3
(five, six, nine, three)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
2-9-3-6
(two, nine, three, six)
09-20-29-32-37
(nine, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-04-07-09-16-18-19-30-34-38-48-49-52-55-58-61-62-67-71-75-77-78
(three, four, seven, nine, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
03-18-19-24-25
(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
1-6-5
(one, six, five)
5-8-3-9
(five, eight, three, nine)
4-6-3-8
(four, six, three, eight)
01-08-17-26-29
(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
03-11-13-28, Bonus: 16
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)
Month: 12, Day: 31, Year: 70
(Month: twelve; Day: thirty-one; Year: seventy)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
10-11-17-26-29
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
JD-4C-4D-6S-8S
(JD, 4C, 4D, 6S, 8S)
9-9-5, Fireball: 1
(nine, nine, five; Fireball: one)
6-1-7-4, Fireball: 1
(six, one, seven, four; Fireball: one)
16-20-27-29-35, Xtra: 2
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
04-07-09-13-15-28, Xtra: 5
(four, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million
7-6-9, Fireball: 9
(seven, six, nine; Fireball: nine)
6-3-0-9, Fireball: 9
(six, three, zero, nine; Fireball: nine)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, three, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
4-7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
02-05-06-18-19-20-24-27-28-29-31-40-42-46-49-52-60-64-69-76
(two, five, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six)
2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-2-6-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, two, six, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
7-7-8-5
(seven, seven, eight, five)
4-1-8-2
(four, one, eight, two)
1-1-5-7-4
(one, one, five, seven, four)
8-8-5-8-0
(eight, eight, five, eight, zero)
08-15-28-31-34
(eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-13-16-31-36
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
02-05-11-15-FREE-17-22-25-32
(two, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-1-2-6
(eight, one, two, six)
7-1-8-8
(seven, one, eight, eight)
8-0-6-6
(eight, zero, six, six)
02-05-07-12-19
(two, five, seven, twelve, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-13-16-30-36-39
(two, thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $890,000
8-0, Wild:
(eight, zero; Wild: zero)
1-7, Wild: 8
(one, seven; Wild: eight)
4-0-2, Wild:
(four, zero, two; Wild: zero)
8-0-8, Wild: 8
(eight, zero, eight; Wild: eight)
8-2-8-9, Wild:
(eight, two, eight, nine; Wild: zero)
0-5-7-4, Wild: 8
(zero, five, seven, four; Wild: eight)
5-3-5-3-8, Wild:
(five, three, five, three, eight; Wild: zero)
2-7-9-2-9, Wild: 8
(two, seven, nine, two, nine; Wild: eight)
03-09-16-17-26
(three, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
8-4-4-3
(eight, four, four, three)
1-7-4-3
(one, seven, four, three)
02-06-07-13-35, Extra: 34
(two, six, seven, thirteen, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
10-11-12-36-38, Power-Up: 5
(ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: five)
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
6-3-9-6
(six, three, nine, six)
6-1-6-9
(six, one, six, nine)
7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-7-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-3-8-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(five, three, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
9-1-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, one, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
04-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-18-19-22-24
(four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-05-07-08-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-24
(two, five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-07-09-10-12-13-19-20-23
(one, two, four, five, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
1-1-7-4, Sum It Up: 13
(one, one, seven, four; Sum It Up: thirteen)
2-2-7-4, Sum It Up: 15
(two, two, seven, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)
6-5-9-2, Sum It Up: 22
(six, five, nine, two; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
0-4-5, Sum It Up: 9
(zero, four, five; Sum It Up: nine)
2-5-5, Sum It Up: 12
(two, five, five; Sum It Up: twelve)
8-0-8, Sum It Up: 16
(eight, zero, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)
04-18-19-30-31
(four, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
1-8-0-4
(one, eight, zero, four)
3-2-4-0
(three, two, four, zero)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
03-04-06-08-11-16-17-29-33-36-47-50-55-59-61-68-71-72-79-80
(three, four, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-nine, eighty)
02-04-15-20
(two, four, fifteen, twenty)
01-03-04-15-19-23
(one, three, four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
2-8-3-7
(two, eight, three, seven)
6C-4D-8D-9H-3S
(6C, 4D, 8D, 9H, 3S)
07-13-15-26-30-39, Doubler: N
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
07-16-22-27-29
(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
8-3-2-5
(eight, three, two, five)