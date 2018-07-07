Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
24-29-31-33-35
(twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
1-5-1-0
(one, five, one, zero)
1-5-4-4
(one, five, four, four)
03-11-13-36-37
(three, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
3-0-0
(three, zero, zero)
2-7-9
(two, seven, nine)
3-9-3-1
(three, nine, three, one)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:43.50
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 43.50)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
06-11-14-26-36
(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
02-07-12-14-30
(two, seven, twelve, fourteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
01-02-14-15-29
(one, two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine)
11-23-24-28-31-44
(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
01-02-03-06-08-17-18-20
(one, two, three, six, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
01-02-03-05-08-12-19-21
(one, two, three, five, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
6-9-8-2
(six, nine, eight, two)
7-0-7-3
(seven, zero, seven, three)
01-03-09-12-13-30
(one, three, nine, twelve, thirteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
8-2-6
(eight, two, six)
6-6-4-5
(six, six, four, five)
8-0-8-8
(eight, zero, eight, eight)
4-9
(four, nine)
9-2
(nine, two)
5-3-1
(five, three, one)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
6-5-2-9
(six, five, two, nine)
4-2-6-5
(four, two, six, five)
2-9-4-8-3
(two, nine, four, eight, three)
1-6-0-4-1
(one, six, zero, four, one)
03-12-14-24-33
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
16-27-37-45, Lucky Ball: 16
(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-five; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
2-0
(two, zero)
7-8
(seven, eight)
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
3-3-5-5
(three, three, five, five)
3-1-5-8
(three, one, five, eight)
6-9-2-4-1
(six, nine, two, four, one)
5-9-1-0-0
(five, nine, one, zero, zero)
QC-AC-6D-3H-6S
(QC, AC, 6D, 3H, 6S)
02-06-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-20-22-24
(two, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-05-06-07-10-11-15-18-23-24
(one, three, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-06-14-15-17-19-20-22-24
(one, two, three, four, six, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-07-10-12-16-18-19-20-22-23-24
(one, three, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
1-2-8-4
(one, two, eight, four)
0-6-4-9
(zero, six, four, nine)
5-0-0-9
(five, zero, zero, nine)
01-03-06-11-38
(one, three, six, eleven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
1-1-7-6-2
(one, one, seven, six, two)
6-1-3-9-0
(six, one, three, nine, zero)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
03-09-14-15-28
(three, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight)
12-32-39-41-43
(twelve, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
13-16-25-34-43
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three)
2-2-4-1-5-5-6
(two, two, four, one, five, five, six)
01-04-10-20-22-25-27-33-41-48-54-55-58-61-70-71-72-76-78-79, BE: 70
(one, four, ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy)
4-6-9, SB: 1
(four, six, nine; SB: one)
7-9-3, SB: 2
(seven, nine, three; SB: two)
7-7-7-0, SB: 1
(seven, seven, seven, zero; SB: one)
2-3-1-4, SB: 2
(two, three, one, four; SB: two)
05-16-18-21-22-23-33-34-36-49-50-51-53-54-59-60-61-71-72-80, BE: 53
(five, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-two, eighty; BE: fifty-three)
7-9-3
(seven, nine, three)
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
2-3-1-4
(two, three, one, four)
7-7-7-0
(seven, seven, seven, zero)
5-7-7
(five, seven, seven)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
QD-AH-6H-4S-8S
(QD, AH, 6H, 4S, 8S)
21-23-28-29, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
0-7-8-3
(zero, seven, eight, three)
6-3-7-5
(six, three, seven, five)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
4-6-6-9
(four, six, six, nine)
AH-QS-KS-10C-7D
(AH, QS, KS, 10C, 7D)
KD-10C-2D-4D-3H
(KD, 10C, 2D, 4D, 3H)
04-14-19-24-32, Bonus: 6
(four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Bonus: six)
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
2-7-1-2
(two, seven, one, two)
9-8-3-2
(nine, eight, three, two)
15-17-25-26-28
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
6-6-8-1
(six, six, eight, one)
6-5-4-3
(six, five, four, three)
3H-9H-10H-6S-8S
(3H, 9H, 10H, 6S, 8S)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
0-9-7-3
(zero, nine, seven, three)
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
5-5-2-7
(five, five, two, seven)
23-24-26-35-39
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
16-19-23-32-34-36-38-43-48-53-54-55-57-61-62-64-66-67-68-69-72-79
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-nine)
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
12-25-37-45-46
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
03-07-15-16-31
(three, seven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
3-9-6-4
(three, nine, six, four)
9-2-8-1
(nine, two, eight, one)
02-15-26-32-39
(two, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
04-05-12-22, Bonus: 1
(four, five, twelve, twenty-two; Bonus: one)
Month: 4, Day: 14, Year: 95
(Month: four; Day: fourteen; Year: ninety-five)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
10-12-26-27-35
(ten, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
QC-QH-AS-8D-5S
(QC, QH, AS, 8D, 5S)
7-6-9, Fireball: 1
(seven, six, nine; Fireball: one)
1-6-1-8, Fireball: 1
(one, six, one, eight; Fireball: one)
02-17-19-21-26, Xtra: 3
(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $142,000
8-3-7, Fireball: 2
(eight, three, seven; Fireball: two)
7-7-7-2, Fireball: 2
(seven, seven, seven, two; Fireball: two)
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
13-14-22-25-31
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-1-2-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, one, two, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, two, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
2-7-4-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(two, seven, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
01-05-10-24-31
(one, five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one)
02-06-09-10-13-17-27-30-33-38-42-43-48-52-56-59-61-64-71-77
(two, six, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-seven)
02-03-12-16-37
(two, three, twelve, sixteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
3-4-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, four, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-0-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-5-3-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, five, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
5-3-7-4
(five, three, seven, four)
3-3-7-4
(three, three, seven, four)
0-6-5-6-6
(zero, six, five, six, six)
8-5-7-8-2
(eight, five, seven, eight, two)
11-12-21-28-33
(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
03-09-13-15-27
(three, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
01-08-09-13-FREE-19-24-28-30
(one, eight, nine, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
7-9-8-5
(seven, nine, eight, five)
6-2-9-3
(six, two, nine, three)
9-4-2-1
(nine, four, two, one)
2-4-1-3
(two, four, one, three)
03-22-29-31-43
(three, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
01-03-10-21-29-33
(one, three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
3-6, Wild:
(three, six; Wild: zero)
0-6, Wild: 6
(zero, six; Wild: six)
6-7-7, Wild:
(six, seven, seven; Wild: zero)
8-3-1, Wild: 6
(eight, three, one; Wild: six)
7-7-2-1, Wild:
(seven, seven, two, one; Wild: zero)
4-3-0-7, Wild: 6
(four, three, zero, seven; Wild: six)
8-3-8-5-3, Wild:
(eight, three, eight, five, three; Wild: zero)
0-9-5-4-4, Wild: 6
(zero, nine, five, four, four; Wild: six)
04-14-25-26-27
(four, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
3-1-3-8
(three, one, three, eight)
4-2-5-3
(four, two, five, three)
04-15-16-34-38, Power-Up: 4
(four, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: four)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
7-9-1-0
(seven, nine, one, zero)
7-5-2-8
(seven, five, two, eight)
8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, six, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-2-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-3-4-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, three, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(zero, three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
7-6-1-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, six, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
09-18-19-24-25, Bonus: 3
(nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
01-02-03-07-08-09-12-15-19-20-22-24
(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-05-07-08-09-11-15-17-19-20-22
(one, two, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
03-04-07-08-11-12-16-19-20-21-22-24
(three, four, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-06-09-11-15-16-18-21-22-23
(two, three, four, six, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-20-24-26-29
(two, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
6-9-1-6, Sum It Up: 22
(six, nine, one, six; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
5-4-9-4, Sum It Up: 22
(five, four, nine, four; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
6-8-5-1, Sum It Up: 20
(six, eight, five, one; Sum It Up: twenty)
8-2-3-7, Sum It Up: 20
(eight, two, three, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
7-2-2, Sum It Up: 11
(seven, two, two; Sum It Up: eleven)
8-5-5, Sum It Up: 18
(eight, five, five; Sum It Up: eighteen)
5-8-7, Sum It Up: 20
(five, eight, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
4-8-4, Sum It Up: 16
(four, eight, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)
04-14-18-23-24-32-46-48-54-55
(four, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-five)
03-18-28-29-34
(three, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
03-11-15-19-28
(three, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
8-0-6-1
(eight, zero, six, one)
1-7-2-6
(one, seven, two, six)
1-4-7
(one, four, seven)
03-06-07-08-09-14-18-21-22-25-27-31-32-37-53-67-71-72-75-78
(three, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
02-13-14-16
(two, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)
04-11-17-18-22-25
(four, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
6-6-0-0
(six, six, zero, zero)
KD-6C-3D-4S-6S
(KD, 6C, 3D, 4S, 6S)
04-05-09-25-26-27, Doubler: N
(four, five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
04-13-21-25-31
(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
0-6-7-2
(zero, six, seven, two)