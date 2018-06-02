Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

Fantasy 5

02-25-30-38-39

(two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Cash 4 Evening

1-1-5-0

(one, one, five, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

3-8-1-3

(three, eight, one, three)

Natural State Jackpot

08-11-15-20-27

(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

Daily 3 Midday

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Daily 4

0-2-3-5

(zero, two, three, five)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.13

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.13)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

Fantasy 5

20-26-28-32-36

(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-10-15-16-21

(two, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

07-08-17-24-30

(seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)

Lotto

04-07-09-19-34-36

(four, seven, nine, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Lucky Links Day

02-04-12-13-15-19-21-22

(two, four, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

01-02-05-11-12-16-17-18

(one, two, five, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Play3 Day

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Play3 Night

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

Play4 Day

3-4-0-8

(three, four, zero, eight)

Play4 Night

6-2-8-3

(six, two, eight, three)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

15-16-17-25-29-33

(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Play 3 Day

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

Play 3 Night

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

Play 4 Day

1-2-9-8

(one, two, nine, eight)

Play 4 Night

8-6-8-5

(eight, six, eight, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-5

(two, five)

DC 2 Midday

4-4

(four, four)

DC 3 Evening

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

DC 3 Midday

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

DC 4 Evening

7-3-2-3

(seven, three, two, three)

DC 4 Midday

6-3-8-5

(six, three, eight, five)

DC 5 Evening

0-4-4-2-7

(zero, four, four, two, seven)

DC 5 Midday

1-0-9-2-8

(one, zero, nine, two, eight)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

03-14-15-18-33

(three, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Lucky Money

13-16-17-32, Lucky Ball: 16

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick 2 Evening

8-6

(eight, six)

Pick 2 Midday

3-0

(three, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-0-8-4

(eight, zero, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-2-9

(zero, zero, two, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-8-0-3

(one, one, eight, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-4-5-4

(one, one, four, five, four)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

3C-5C-6C-4H-3S

(3C, 5C, 6C, 4H, 3S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-07-09-11-12-15-18-21-22-24

(two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-06-10-11-13-16-18-20-21-24

(one, three, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-08-09-10-14-15-17-19-20-21

(one, three, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Night

01-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-15-16-18-23

(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Cash 3 Night

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Cash 4 Evening

2-9-3-7

(two, nine, three, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

0-6-2-9

(zero, six, two, nine)

Cash 4 Night

1-4-9-6

(one, four, nine, six)

Fantasy 5

02-12-19-27-30

(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $294,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-8-2-9-6

(six, eight, two, nine, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-0-9-3-3

(five, zero, nine, three, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 3 Night

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-12-20-23-27

(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-08-17-35-37

(five, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

01-04-11-24-41

(one, four, eleven, twenty-four, forty-one)

Lucky Seven

3-2-6-0-9-8-6

(three, two, six, zero, nine, eight, six)

Quick Draw Midday

06-08-10-16-27-28-29-30-33-42-43-44-46-47-50-59-60-67-75-77, BE: 28

(six, eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-eight)

Daily Three-Midday

8-1-7, SB: 5

(eight, one, seven; SB: five)

Daily Three-Evening

8-8-0, SB:

(eight, eight, zero; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

9-5-4-6, SB: 5

(nine, five, four, six; SB: five)

Daily Four-Evening

6-7-2-0, SB:

(six, seven, two, zero; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

03-10-12-15-16-17-19-21-24-25-37-38-49-50-52-61-67-68-76-79, BE: 76

(three, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-2-0

(six, seven, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-4-6

(nine, five, four, six)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

Daily Pick 3

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

4C-6C-2D-3S-5S

(4C, 6C, 2D, 3S, 5S)

Cash Ball

05-11-13-29, Cash Ball: 6

(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-1

(three, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-0-6

(nine, seven, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-1-9

(seven, three, one, nine)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

Pick 4

3-0-6-2

(three, zero, six, two)

MAINE

WPT

JC-JS-8C-5D-2S

(JC, JS, 8C, 5D, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JS-3D-4S-8S-10S

(JS, 3D, 4S, 8S, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

01-05-06-13-21, Bonus: 4

(one, five, six, thirteen, twenty-one; Bonus: four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-7

(eight, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-2-2

(three, nine, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-7-6

(three, six, seven, six)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

09-14-15-23-24

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Numbers Evening

5-4-1-6

(five, four, one, six)

Numbers Midday

6-2-9-7

(six, two, nine, seven)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AD-8C-6H-6S-9S

(AD, 8C, 6H, 6S, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Midday Daily 4

8-8-5-8

(eight, eight, five, eight)

Daily 3

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

Daily 4

1-2-7-2

(one, two, seven, two)

Fantasy 5

02-08-09-15-34

(two, eight, nine, fifteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

09-11-14-16-25-27-29-36-37-38-41-45-46-49-50-53-59-63-65-69-71-72

(nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Gopher 5

06-09-13-24-33

(six, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Northstar Cash

11-12-13-19-26

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-6

(one, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-7-6

(two, six, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-0-5

(eight, six, zero, five)

Show Me Cash

03-14-16-21-36

(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-05-23-27, Bonus: 8

(one, five, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: eight)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 18, Year: 35

(Month: eight; Day: eighteen; Year: thirty-five)

Pick 3

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

Pick 5

01-03-06-26-37

(one, three, six, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AC-QD-JH-9D-7S

(AC, QD, JH, 9D, 7S)

Pick 3

4-1-8, Fireball: 7

(four, one, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

8-7-5-9, Fireball: 7

(eight, seven, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

01-05-09-17-25, Xtra: 4

(one, five, nine, seventeen, twenty-five; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $146,000

Midday Pick 3

8-4-6, Fireball: 4

(eight, four, six; Fireball: four)

Midday Pick 4

9-8-0-4, Fireball: 4

(nine, eight, zero, four; Fireball: four)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

Roadrunner Cash

03-27-33-35-37

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-5-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, five, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

Win 4 Midday

7-2-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, two, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Numbers Evening

8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Win 4 Evening

2-4-0-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, four, zero, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Take 5

19-22-24-28-29

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Pick 10

03-08-15-22-24-29-31-34-35-36-40-44-47-50-51-59-61-64-67-79

(three, eight, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

01-06-15-24-36

(one, six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $527,000

Pick 3 Day

5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

6-2-3-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, two, three, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-9-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(four, nine, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-2-5-1

(four, two, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-8-7

(zero, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

6-4-4-1-2

(six, four, four, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-0-0-4

(six, zero, zero, zero, four)

Rolling Cash 5

06-12-14-23-30

(six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-16-30-31-35

(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Pick 3

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-09-14-FREE-17-21-26-29

(three, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Pick 4 10PM

5-0-9-3

(five, zero, nine, three)

Pick 4 1PM

2-2-6-0

(two, two, six, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

1-6-1-2

(one, six, one, two)

Pick 4 7PM

4-5-0-5

(four, five, zero, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-13-27-32-38

(two, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

17-20-32-34-42-46

(seventeen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $920,000

Pick 2 Day

1-0, Wild: 3

(one, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

9-7, Wild: 5

(nine, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Day

7-4-0, Wild: 3

(seven, four, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-8, Wild: 5

(nine, two, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-8-5, Wild: 3

(zero, three, eight, five; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-0-7, Wild: 5

(eight, nine, zero, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Day

3-7-9-5-1, Wild: 3

(three, seven, nine, five, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-0-7-9-6, Wild: 5

(zero, zero, seven, nine, six; Wild: five)

Treasure Hunt

05-12-17-19-21

(five, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-5-4-1

(six, five, four, one)

Numbers Midday

5-0-7-2

(five, zero, seven, two)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-13-16-23-37, Power-Up: 10

(three, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-7-9

(four, seven, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-0-8

(one, five, zero, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, one, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-7-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, five, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

5-4-0-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, four, zero, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Morning

3-0-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, zero, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Tennessee Cash

09-13-24-27-32, Bonus: 1

(nine, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

07-10-11-14-15-17-18-20-21-22-23-24

(seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-20-21-23

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-07-08-10-11-20-21-22-23-24

(one, three, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-19-23-24

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

02-07-15-19-22

(two, seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

4-0-2-4, Sum It Up: 10

(four, zero, two, four; Sum It Up: ten)

Daily 4 Evening

6-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 16

(six, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Morning

9-9-2-3, Sum It Up: 23

(nine, nine, two, three; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Night

5-9-8-2, Sum It Up: 24

(five, nine, eight, two; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-6, Sum It Up: 15

(one, eight, six; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-3, Sum It Up: 3

(zero, zero, three; Sum It Up: three)

Pick 3 Morning

5-5-1, Sum It Up: 11

(five, five, one; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Night

4-7-7, Sum It Up: 18

(four, seven, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Triple Chance

06-07-13-16-18-25-27-31-40-52

(six, seven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty, fifty-two)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-09-14-23-26

(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Cash 5 Night

12-14-17-32-34

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Night

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-2-6

(zero, eight, two, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-9-5-5

(four, nine, five, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Keno

04-05-07-10-12-22-23-27-33-37-38-48-52-53-54-59-61-67-71-75

(four, five, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five)

Match 4

09-11-18-19

(nine, eleven, eighteen, nineteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-10-16-21-22-23

(four, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 3

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

Daily 4

6-5-3-7

(six, five, three, seven)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JD-5D-10D-10H-8S

(JD, 5D, 10D, 10H, 8S)

SuperCash

03-18-34-35-38-39, Doubler: N

(three, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

05-10-13-15-24

(five, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

Daily Pick 3

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

Daily Pick 4

2-7-8-2

(two, seven, eight, two)