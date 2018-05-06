Lottery State-by-State-All
Updated 3:34 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
3-2-2-9
(three, two, two, nine)
2-7-7
(two, seven, seven)
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
1-4-0-8
(one, four, zero, eight)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.04
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.04)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
07-20-23-35-39
(seven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
04-15-20-30-32
(four, fifteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
9-2-0
(nine, two, zero)
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
01-02-17-24-29
(one, two, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
03-04-11-12-15-16-19-20
(three, four, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)
03-04-08-09-11-14-18-21
(three, four, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
6-0-7-9
(six, zero, seven, nine)
4-5-5-5
(four, five, five, five)
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
2-8-0-4
(two, eight, zero, four)
0-8
(zero, eight)
3-4
(three, four)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
2-9-8-9
(two, nine, eight, nine)
5-3-2-0
(five, three, two, zero)
7-5-0-4-8
(seven, five, zero, four, eight)
2-1-4-1-3
(two, one, four, one, three)
08-12-21-28-30
(eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
8-3
(eight, three)
4-7
(four, seven)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
6-4-4-0
(six, four, four, zero)
5-4-3-2
(five, four, three, two)
3-0-2-3-0
(three, zero, two, three, zero)
2-0-2-5-5
(two, zero, two, five, five)
JC-QD-AH-7D-6S
(JC, QD, AH, 7D, 6S)
03-05-09-10-11-13-14-18-19-20-23-24
(three, five, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-06-07-09-10-11-13-18-22-23-24
(two, three, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-19-23-24
(two, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-05-09-10-11-15-16-17-18-19-21-23
(three, five, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
2-6-4
(two, six, four)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
9-0-9-5
(nine, zero, nine, five)
2-9-7-3
(two, nine, seven, three)
8-7-0-7
(eight, seven, zero, seven)
02-05-20-30-42
(two, five, twenty, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
6-0-1-0-3
(six, zero, one, zero, three)
9-7-6-6-4
(nine, seven, six, six, four)
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
03-23-27-28-40
(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty)
05-06-37-39-43
(five, six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
01-14-16-37-44
(one, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-four)
01-04-06-09-12-14-16-18-34-38-42-43-49-50-56-58-60-63-67-75, BE: 60
(one, four, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-five; BE: sixty)
8-9-2, SB: 5
(eight, nine, two; SB: five)
9-3-9, SB: 9
(nine, three, nine; SB: nine)
3-8-3-8, SB: 5
(three, eight, three, eight; SB: five)
2-8-7-5, SB: 9
(two, eight, seven, five; SB: nine)
01-02-09-15-21-24-25-26-28-33-35-38-44-54-57-59-64-66-69-73, BE: 24
(one, two, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three; BE: twenty-four)
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
2-8-7-5
(two, eight, seven, five)
3-8-3-8
(three, eight, three, eight)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
10-12-13-34, Cash Ball: 23
(ten, twelve, thirteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
8-9-5-6
(eight, nine, five, six)
2-8-0-6
(two, eight, zero, six)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
9-0-2-6
(nine, zero, two, six)
9C-2D-6D-4H-8S
(9C, 2D, 6D, 4H, 8S)
QD-8D-2H-7H-6S
(QD, 8D, 2H, 7H, 6S)
11-16-21-23-36, Bonus: 8
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-six; Bonus: eight)
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
5-6-6-5
(five, six, six, five)
0-7-0-0
(zero, seven, zero, zero)
03-12-26-28-34
(three, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
7-7-3-4
(seven, seven, three, four)
0-8-7-0
(zero, eight, seven, zero)
QS-6C-8H-9H-5S
(QS, 6C, 8H, 9H, 5S)
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
5-9-9-0
(five, nine, nine, zero)
9-6-9
(nine, six, nine)
0-1-8-8
(zero, one, eight, eight)
20-22-30-31-37
(twenty, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
04-06-07-09-10-12-18-24-28-37-39-41-46-49-55-59-67-68-69-70-74-78
(four, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
01-13-23-25-31
(one, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
0-3-5-4
(zero, three, five, four)
1-0-3-9
(one, zero, three, nine)
06-14-27-36-37
(six, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
03-10-11-20, Bonus: 4
(three, ten, eleven, twenty; Bonus: four)
Month: 7, Day: 26, Year: 43
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-six; Year: forty-three)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
11-17-23-31-34
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four)
JD-KH-4C-5H-3S
(JD, KH, 4C, 5H, 3S)
5-4-8, Fireball: 5
(five, four, eight; Fireball: five)
4-0-2-3, Fireball: 5
(four, zero, two, three; Fireball: five)
09-12-17-24-38, Xtra: 2
(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
1-2-2, Fireball: 2
(one, two, two; Fireball: two)
5-3-8-3, Fireball: 2
(five, three, eight, three; Fireball: two)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
06-17-26-30-36
(six, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, two, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
7-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
06-12-21-29-38
(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
03-18-21-22-23-25-27-28-32-35-39-48-53-54-64-69-71-73-76-78
(three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
03-15-18-30-41
(three, fifteen, eighteen, thirty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-6-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, six, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
7-2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(seven, two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-3-0-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(four, three, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
3-0-6
(three, zero, six)
8-7-3-9
(eight, seven, three, nine)
4-1-1-4
(four, one, one, four)
7-7-2-6-8
(seven, seven, two, six, eight)
8-4-2-7-4
(eight, four, two, seven, four)
01-16-24-26-35
(one, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
05-08-10-30-32
(five, eight, ten, thirty, thirty-two)
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
02-07-09-14-FREE-18-21-26-29
(two, seven, nine, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
1-9-3-6
(one, nine, three, six)
9-4-5-1
(nine, four, five, one)
6-5-4-6
(six, five, four, six)
1-2-7-0
(one, two, seven, zero)
09-20-23-27-39
(nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
10-17-22-34-39-45
(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.81 million
0-2, Wild: 8
(zero, two; Wild: eight)
2-7, Wild: 6
(two, seven; Wild: six)
7-9-6, Wild: 8
(seven, nine, six; Wild: eight)
9-2-7, Wild: 6
(nine, two, seven; Wild: six)
9-4-0-2, Wild: 8
(nine, four, zero, two; Wild: eight)
8-4-6-4, Wild: 6
(eight, four, six, four; Wild: six)
8-1-3-0-6, Wild: 8
(eight, one, three, zero, six; Wild: eight)
5-4-6-5-1, Wild: 6
(five, four, six, five, one; Wild: six)
09-18-22-23-25
(nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-2-8-7
(one, two, eight, seven)
8-2-6-6
(eight, two, six, six)
08-12-16-35-38, Power-Up: 3
(eight, twelve, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
2-2-7-6
(two, two, seven, six)
7-0-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(seven, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-8-4-4, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, eight, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
01-12-18-27-29
(one, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
09-14-19-23-25
(nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
1-9-1-8
(one, nine, one, eight)
6-0-3-4
(six, zero, three, four)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
15-16-18-19-23-26-29-32-34-46-48-49-50-51-59-60-64-67-71-75
(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five)
01-04-13-20
(one, four, thirteen, twenty)
JC-AD-4C-10D-5H
(JC, AD, 4C, 10D, 5H)
01-03-07-15-20-37, Doubler: N
(one, three, seven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
11-16-26-30-31
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
1-2-4-7
(one, two, four, seven)