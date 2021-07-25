Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday: VIRGINIA Bank a Million 03-06-13-25-32-34, Bonus: 36 (three, six, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-six) Cash 5 01-03-08-09-32 (one, three, eight, nine, thirty-two) Pick 3 Day 4-7-3, FB: (four, seven, three; FB: zero) Pick 3 Night 4-5-2, FB: 7 (four, five, two; FB: seven) Pick 4 Day 7-3-9-5, FB: 1 (seven, three, nine, five; FB: one) Pick 4 Night 3-1-2-0, FB: 2 (three, one, two, zero; FB: two) WASHINGTON Daily Game 0-2-3 (zero, two, three) Hit 5 09-21-26-29-40 (nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty) Keno 03-12-20-24-28-31-32-39-42-44-45-46-47-48-49-58-60-62-66-71 (three, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-one) Lotto 07-24-26-27-30-44 (seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four) Match 4 07-09-16-17 (seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 1-6-8 (one, six, eight) Daily 4 8-5-0-4 (eight, five, zero, four) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 05-06-08-09-10-15-17-18-19-20-21 (five, six, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one) All or Nothing Midday 05-07-08-10-13-14-16-17-19-20-21 (five, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 6-3-5 (six, three, five) Pick 4 Midday 4-1-7-3 (four, one, seven, three) Megabucks 02-03-19-22-26-30 (two, three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty) SuperCash 11-15-17-23-25-32, Doubler: N (eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two; Doubler: N) Badger 5 02-10-19-24-31 (two, ten, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one) Daily Pick 3 1-3-7 (one, three, seven) Daily Pick 4 1-8-5-5 (one, eight, five, five)