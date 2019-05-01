Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-14-17-18-28, Power-Up: 4

(nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-6-4

(seven, four, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-2-5

(five, three, two, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-9-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, four, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

9-9-3, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Midday

6-0-7-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, zero, seven, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Morning

4-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-05-06-11-12-13-19-20-22-24

(one, three, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-07-08-10-11-12-14-16-19-24

(one, two, three, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

06-07-10-12-13-15-18-19-20-21-23-24

(six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-5-3-3, Sum It Up: 14

(three, five, three, three; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Daily 4 Evening

0-1-9-2, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, one, nine, two; Sum It Up: twelve)

Daily 4 Morning

2-5-5-2, Sum It Up: 14

(two, five, five, two; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Day

9-6-9, Sum It Up: 24

(nine, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-2, Sum It Up: 12

(one, nine, two; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Morning

6-2-7, Sum It Up: 15

(six, two, seven; Sum It Up: fifteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-04-15-22-29

(three, four, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-1-3

(zero, eight, one, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

07-09-19-20-24-25

(seven, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

Daily 4

3-8-2-9

(three, eight, two, nine)

WISCONSIN

Badger 5

12-14-19-24-25

(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily Pick 3

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

Daily Pick 4

0-5-5-9

(zero, five, five, nine)