Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
0-4-2-6
(zero, four, two, six)
6-8-6-5
(six, eight, six, five)
15-17-19-20-33, Extra: 34
(fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
08-17-20-23-36, Power-Up: 3
(eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
1-3-8-1
(one, three, eight, one)
0-7-9-7
(zero, seven, nine, seven)
2-0-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)
7-8-4-7, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, eight, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
1-9-5-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, nine, five, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-4-8-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(four, four, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
01-03-06-07-08-13-18-20-21-22-23-24
(one, three, six, seven, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-04-05-08-09-10-11-13-18-20-22
(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-02-04-05-08-09-13-15-18-20-21-23
(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
8-9-4-5, Sum It Up: 26
(eight, nine, four, five; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
1-4-0-3, Sum It Up: 8
(one, four, zero, three; Sum It Up: eight)
5-0-4-6, Sum It Up: 15
(five, zero, four, six; Sum It Up: fifteen)
4-4-9, Sum It Up: 17
(four, four, nine; Sum It Up: seventeen)
1-5-2, Sum It Up: 8
(one, five, two; Sum It Up: eight)
9-4-8, Sum It Up: 21
(nine, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
08-11-12-15-18
(eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
2-0-1-0
(two, zero, one, zero)
02-03-06-09-15-23
(two, three, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-three)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
7-8-3-0
(seven, eight, three, zero)
12-13-17-19-28
(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
4-8-9-8
(four, eight, nine, eight)