Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

4-6-9-8

(four, six, nine, eight)

Numbers Midday

6-5-3-8

(six, five, three, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-15-23-25-35, Power-Up: 2

(five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-4-9

(five, zero, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-8-1

(zero, six, eight, one)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: two)

Cash 3 Midday

8-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, four, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

8-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, four, three, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-6-2-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, six, two, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Tennessee Cash

14-22-25-26-29, Bonus: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-18-20-22-23

(three, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-07-09-10-13-16-18-19-20-21-22

(one, four, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-08-09-10-15-16-19-20-21

(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

0-2-3-3, Sum It Up: 8

(zero, two, three, three; Sum It Up: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

5-1-3-2, Sum It Up: 11

(five, one, three, two; Sum It Up: eleven)

Daily 4 Morning

5-7-7-9, Sum It Up: 28

(five, seven, seven, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

7-3-7, Sum It Up: 17

(seven, three, seven; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-7, Sum It Up: 20

(six, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)

Pick 3 Morning

0-3-9, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, three, nine; Sum It Up: twelve)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-02-15-20-26

(one, two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Day

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-3-9

(one, four, three, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Daily 4

9-8-4-4

(nine, eight, four, four)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-6-2

(three, nine, six, two)