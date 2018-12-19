Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-12-13-18-20-23

(five, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 3

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Daily 4

6-8-0-5

(six, eight, zero, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JC-6C-9C-2H-2S

(JC, 6C, 9C, 2H, 2S)

SuperCash

06-11-18-20-33-39, Doubler: N

(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-09-13-26-29

(one, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Daily Pick 3

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Daily Pick 4

0-6-3-3

(zero, six, three, three)