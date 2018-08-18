Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-7-9-9

(six, seven, nine, nine)

Numbers Midday

9-1-2-4

(nine, one, two, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-14-17-27-30, Power-Up: 2

(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-8-0

(six, eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-1-0

(three, four, one, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-9-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, nine, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

0-4-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, four, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Evening

2-3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, three, four, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-7-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, three, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

1-6-4-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, six, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Tennessee Cash

03-14-22-30-31, Bonus: 5

(three, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-21-22-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-07-08-11-12-13-15-17-19-20-22

(one, two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-07-09-10-12-14-16-17-21-22

(one, two, three, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

5-5-5-2, Sum It Up: 17

(five, five, five, two; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Daily 4 Evening

8-2-8-0, Sum It Up: 18

(eight, two, eight, zero; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Morning

8-5-5-1, Sum It Up: 19

(eight, five, five, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Day

2-9-4, Sum It Up: 15

(two, nine, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-4, Sum It Up: 14

(five, five, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Morning

1-7-5, Sum It Up: 13

(one, seven, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)

Pick 3 Night

6-0-2, Sum It Up: 8

(six, zero, two; Sum It Up: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-09-12-28-33

(three, nine, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

5-5-4

(five, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

5-3-8-7

(five, three, eight, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

08-10-11-14-15-20

(eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)

Daily 3

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Daily 4

3-4-2-2

(three, four, two, two)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QH-2C-6C-4D-7H

(QH, 2C, 6C, 4D, 7H)

Badger 5

04-12-15-25-28

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Daily Pick 3

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

Daily Pick 4

0-0-5-8

(zero, zero, five, eight)