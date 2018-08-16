Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-5-2-1

(one, five, two, one)

Numbers Midday

6-4-8-0

(six, four, eight, zero)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-08-21-23-28, Power-Up: 4

(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-2-5

(four, one, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-3-2

(seven, one, three, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, six, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

6-4-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, four, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-8-7-3, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, eight, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-5-4-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, five, four, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

5-7-7-5, Lucky Sum: 24

(five, seven, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-09-10-12-13-14-15-19-20-21-22-24

(one, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-07-11-12-16-17-18-20-21-23-24

(three, six, seven, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-06-07-08-11-12-13-14-16-22-24

(four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-4-8-4, Sum It Up: 18

(two, four, eight, four; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Evening

3-8-1-8, Sum It Up: 20

(three, eight, one, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)

Daily 4 Morning

7-3-9-5, Sum It Up: 24

(seven, three, nine, five; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

0-2-5, Sum It Up: 7

(zero, two, five; Sum It Up: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-0, Sum It Up: 16

(eight, eight, zero; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Morning

2-3-2, Sum It Up: 7

(two, three, two; Sum It Up: seven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-08-19-20-26

(one, eight, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Day

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-9-6

(two, seven, nine, six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Daily 4

5-4-7-5

(five, four, seven, five)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Daily Pick 4

9-6-2-7

(nine, six, two, seven)