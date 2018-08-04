Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-10-15-17-20-24

(six, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)

Daily 3

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-1-0

(three, two, one, zero)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AC-JH-KH-4D-6H

(AC, JH, KH, 4D, 6H)

SuperCash

03-06-27-30-34-38, Doubler: Y

(three, six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

05-07-17-18-26

(five, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Daily Pick 3

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-3-4

(three, nine, three, four)