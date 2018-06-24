Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-0-4

(zero, seven, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-4-5

(six, two, four, five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-9-5-4-2

(two, nine, five, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-7-5-9-1

(three, seven, five, nine, one)

Rolling Cash 5

02-11-16-31-38

(two, eleven, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

05-23-26-28-29

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-08-09-14-FREE-19-24-25-32

(two, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Pick 4 10PM

8-6-4-3

(eight, six, four, three)

Pick 4 1PM

2-5-0-2

(two, five, zero, two)

Pick 4 4PM

5-1-8-7

(five, one, eight, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

9-3-7-8

(nine, three, seven, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-10-20-25-32

(four, ten, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

11-22-23-36-46-47

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million

Pick 2 Day

5-9, Wild: 9

(five, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

0-1, Wild: 4

(zero, one; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

0-9-0, Wild: 9

(zero, nine, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-9, Wild: 4

(five, two, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-4-7, Wild: 9

(one, nine, four, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-8-4-9, Wild: 4

(five, eight, four, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

4-0-2-5-9, Wild: 9

(four, zero, two, five, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-2-8-5, Wild: 4

(one, one, two, eight, five; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

17-19-21-24-26

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-2-8-6

(six, two, eight, six)

Numbers Midday

4-1-2-5

(four, one, two, five)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-10-16-30-33, Power-Up: 4

(three, ten, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-6

(six, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-0-0

(two, six, zero, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-4-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, four, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Evening

9-7-3-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(nine, seven, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-07-10-15-29

(three, seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine)

Cash 5 Night

07-16-20-23-29

(seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Night

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-0-6

(seven, four, zero, six)

Pick 4 Night

1-5-9-6

(one, five, nine, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Keno

06-11-17-21-27-31-32-34-38-40-42-46-53-56-58-61-62-66-77-79

(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Match 4

01-05-10-23

(one, five, ten, twenty-three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QH-AH-AS-9D-6S

(QH, AH, AS, 9D, 6S)

SuperCash

01-15-17-21-26-38, Doubler: N

(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-12-14-26-29

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Daily Pick 3

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

Daily Pick 4

9-0-3-3

(nine, zero, three, three)