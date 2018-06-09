Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-2-4-9

(seven, two, four, nine)

Numbers Midday

6-2-8-6

(six, two, eight, six)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

16-24-25-26-38, Power-Up: 2

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-1-2

(five, two, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-4-3

(five, three, four, three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

6-2-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, two, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

2-1-6-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, one, six, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

7-0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Morning

3-6-4-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, six, four, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Tennessee Cash

05-18-26-33-34, Bonus: 2

(five, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-07-08-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-21

(two, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-07-10-16-17-18-20-21-23-24

(one, four, five, seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-05-09-11-14-15-17-18-19-21-23

(two, four, five, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

3-1-0-5, Sum It Up: 9

(three, one, zero, five; Sum It Up: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

0-7-2-7, Sum It Up: 16

(zero, seven, two, seven; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Morning

6-8-0-7, Sum It Up: 21

(six, eight, zero, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Pick 3 Day

3-5-3, Sum It Up: 11

(three, five, three; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-0, Sum It Up: 4

(two, two, zero; Sum It Up: four)

Pick 3 Morning

1-4-2, Sum It Up: 7

(one, four, two; Sum It Up: seven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-09-10-15-25

(four, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-five)

Pick 3 Day

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-3-2

(zero, three, three, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-06-09-10-19-24

(one, six, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 3

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

Daily 4

6-0-7-3

(six, zero, seven, three)

WISCONSIN

Badger 5

02-03-05-12-22

(two, three, five, twelve, twenty-two)

Daily Pick 3

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Daily Pick 4

8-8-1-0

(eight, eight, one, zero)