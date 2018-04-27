Lottery State-by-State
Updated 3:36 am, Friday, April 27, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
04-09-10-13-16
(four, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen)
08-11-14-22-33
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
9-4-0-3
(nine, four, zero, three)
4-7-8-5
(four, seven, eight, five)
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
04-07-10-14-18-20-23-26-30-33-35-44-47-52-54-67-71-72-73-77
(four, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
03-04-09-17
(three, four, nine, seventeen)
09-10-19-21-24-25
(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
9-9-5-1
(nine, nine, five, one)
KD-KS-4C-10C-9S
(KD, KS, 4C, 10C, 9S)
12-17-19-33-36-39, Doubler: N
(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
03-05-07-25-29
(three, five, seven, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-7-6
(one, seven, six)
8-0-6-4
(eight, zero, six, four)