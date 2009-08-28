  • Subscribe Sign In Register

Lottery




Most Popular

Top Ads Cars | Jobs | Homes | Rentals

  • No Top Ads for Cars are currently available. To search all Cars listings, please visit: ingearct.com

All Cars

Top Ads Cars | Jobs | Homes | Rentals

  • DIRECTOR, GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LOGISTICS PROCUREMENT Pitney Bowes seeks a Dir., Global Enterprise Logistics Procurement in...(more)

    Shelton, CT. Oversee transportation & logistics procurement supporting bus. obj's & growth strategies. Direct depts. responsible for developing agmts., spend ctgy. mgmt strategies, & monitoring perf. of a global supplier network. Lead development & implementation of global sourcing strategies & supplier network caps. Develop global comm. strategies. Collaborate w/ Sr. stakeholders to align bus. priorities & initiatives. Eval. supplier caps. against bus. & tech. rqmts. Direct devl. & negotiation of global agreements w/ suppliers. Mnge. corp. governance & bus. ctrl. programs. Must possess at least a bachelor's or its equiv. in Eng., B.A., Supply Chain Mgmt. or a rltd. fld. & at least 8 yrs. of prior prog. work exp. in Lgc. & transport. procurement & strategic sourcing. Must also possess following exp.: at least 3 yrs. of mgmt. exp. directing mid-level managers & salaried professionals; at least 4 yrs. of exp. in global lgc. & transport. procurement, i/c transport. network optimization; e-procurement processes & optimization tools; bus. negotiations w/ all levels of ext. mgmt. as well as relationship mgmt.; & managing worldwide supplier network comprised of 100+ suppliers. Fwd resume to Micki M. Lemieux, Pitney Bowes Inc., 27 Waterview Drive, MSC 27-3C, Shelton, CT, 06484.(less)

  • DIRECTOR, GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LOGISTICS PROCUREMENT Pitney Bowes seeks a Dir., Global Enterprise Logistics Procurement in...(more)

    Shelton, CT. Oversee transportation & logistics procurement supporting bus. obj's & growth strategies. Direct depts. responsible for developing agmts., spend ctgy. mgmt strategies, & monitoring perf. of a global supplier network. Lead development & implementation of global sourcing strategies & supplier network caps. Develop global comm. strategies. Collaborate w/ Sr. stakeholders to align bus. priorities & initiatives. Eval. supplier caps. against bus. & tech. rqmts. Direct devl. & negotiation of global agreements w/ suppliers. Mnge. corp. governance & bus. ctrl. programs. Must possess at least a bachelor's or its equiv. in Eng., B.A., Supply Chain Mgmt. or a rltd. fld. & at least 8 yrs. of prior prog. work exp. in Lgc. & transport. procurement & strategic sourcing. Must also possess following exp.: at least 3 yrs. of mgmt. exp. directing mid-level managers & salaried professionals; at least 4 yrs. of exp. in global lgc. & transport. procurement, i/c transport. network optimization; e-procurement processes & optimization tools; bus. negotiations w/ all levels of ext. mgmt. as well as relationship mgmt.; & managing worldwide supplier network comprised of 100+ suppliers. Fwd resume to Micki M. Lemieux, Pitney Bowes Inc., 27 Waterview Drive, MSC 27-3C, Shelton, CT, 06484.(less)

  • DIRECTOR, GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LOGISTICS PROCUREMENT Pitney Bowes seeks a Dir., Global Enterprise Logistics Procurement in...(more)

    Shelton, CT. Oversee transportation & logistics procurement supporting bus. obj's & growth strategies. Direct depts. responsible for developing agmts., spend ctgy. mgmt strategies, & monitoring perf. of a global supplier network. Lead development & implementation of global sourcing strategies & supplier network caps. Develop global comm. strategies. Collaborate w/ Sr. stakeholders to align bus. priorities & initiatives. Eval. supplier caps. against bus. & tech. rqmts. Direct devl. & negotiation of global agreements w/ suppliers. Mnge. corp. governance & bus. ctrl. programs. Must possess at least a bachelor's or its equiv. in Eng., B.A., Supply Chain Mgmt. or a rltd. fld. & at least 8 yrs. of prior prog. work exp. in Lgc. & transport. procurement & strategic sourcing. Must also possess following exp.: at least 3 yrs. of mgmt. exp. directing mid-level managers & salaried professionals; at least 4 yrs. of exp. in global lgc. & transport. procurement, i/c transport. network optimization; e-procurement processes & optimization tools; bus. negotiations w/ all levels of ext. mgmt. as well as relationship mgmt.; & managing worldwide supplier network comprised of 100+ suppliers. Fwd resume to Micki M. Lemieux, Pitney Bowes Inc., 27 Waterview Drive, MSC 27-3C, Shelton, CT, 06484.(less)

  • DIRECTOR, GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LOGISTICS PROCUREMENT Pitney Bowes seeks a Dir., Global Enterprise Logistics Procurement in...(more)

    Shelton, CT. Oversee transportation & logistics procurement supporting bus. obj's & growth strategies. Direct depts. responsible for developing agmts., spend ctgy. mgmt strategies, & monitoring perf. of a global supplier network. Lead development & implementation of global sourcing strategies & supplier network caps. Develop global comm. strategies. Collaborate w/ Sr. stakeholders to align bus. priorities & initiatives. Eval. supplier caps. against bus. & tech. rqmts. Direct devl. & negotiation of global agreements w/ suppliers. Mnge. corp. governance & bus. ctrl. programs. Must possess at least a bachelor's or its equiv. in Eng., B.A., Supply Chain Mgmt. or a rltd. fld. & at least 8 yrs. of prior prog. work exp. in Lgc. & transport. procurement & strategic sourcing. Must also possess following exp.: at least 3 yrs. of mgmt. exp. directing mid-level managers & salaried professionals; at least 4 yrs. of exp. in global lgc. & transport. procurement, i/c transport. network optimization; e-procurement processes & optimization tools; bus. negotiations w/ all levels of ext. mgmt. as well as relationship mgmt.; & managing worldwide supplier network comprised of 100+ suppliers. Fwd resume to Micki M. Lemieux, Pitney Bowes Inc., 27 Waterview Drive, MSC 27-3C, Shelton, CT, 06484.(less)

All Jobs

Top Ads Cars | Jobs | Homes | Rentals

  • No Top Ads for Homes are currently available. To search all Homes listings, please visit: cthousehunter.com

All Homes

Top Ads Cars | Jobs | Homes | Rentals

  • BRIDGEPORT Room for rent $600. Share bath. SSI ok. 917-741-5283

  • NEW MILFORD Furn rms $145/wk Cable/Elec Wrk Ref. 860-350-3548

  • FAIRFIELD SHARED CONDO 1 private RM $750 1st mo. rent 203.692.5296

  • BRIDGEPORT FURNISHED ROOM Inclu Cable! Near bus! Great Location! All Updated! $140/wk. No pet/smk....(more)

    www.kdcenterprize.com203-644-6599(less)

  • NEW MILFORD 1bdrm furn all utls, $900/m, 203-770-2176

  • BRIDGEWATER 2br hse. for rent. $1400/m-incl: W/D, hot water, elec, snow removal, garbage pick-up, summer maint. (646)912-5408

All Rentals

find businesses and local listings

Claim your listing
in our directory »