DIRECTOR, GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LOGISTICS PROCUREMENT Pitney Bowes seeks a Dir., Global Enterprise Logistics Procurement in...(more) Shelton, CT. Oversee transportation & logistics procurement supporting bus. obj's & growth strategies. Direct depts. responsible for developing agmts., spend ctgy. mgmt strategies, & monitoring perf. of a global supplier network. Lead development & implementation of global sourcing strategies & supplier network caps. Develop global comm. strategies. Collaborate w/ Sr. stakeholders to align bus. priorities & initiatives. Eval. supplier caps. against bus. & tech. rqmts. Direct devl. & negotiation of global agreements w/ suppliers. Mnge. corp. governance & bus. ctrl. programs. Must possess at least a bachelor's or its equiv. in Eng., B.A., Supply Chain Mgmt. or a rltd. fld. & at least 8 yrs. of prior prog. work exp. in Lgc. & transport. procurement & strategic sourcing. Must also possess following exp.: at least 3 yrs. of mgmt. exp. directing mid-level managers & salaried professionals; at least 4 yrs. of exp. in global lgc. & transport. procurement, i/c transport. network optimization; e-procurement processes & optimization tools; bus. negotiations w/ all levels of ext. mgmt. as well as relationship mgmt.; & managing worldwide supplier network comprised of 100+ suppliers. Fwd resume to Micki M. Lemieux, Pitney Bowes Inc., 27 Waterview Drive, MSC 27-3C, Shelton, CT, 06484.(less)

