AP PHOTOS: Trucker school bustles amid US driver shortage EUGENE GARCIA, Associated Press Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 2:38 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice big rigs into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before.
“It’s an exciting time to be a truck driver right now because there’s so much demand for drivers,” said Singh, the school's director. “Our yards are busy, and they’re very vibrant with a lot of activity.”