To brighten scallops, why not try a sugar snap pea slaw?

For a new take on vegetable slaw, we thinly sliced sweet snap peas, juicy English cucumbers, and peppery radishes for a fresh, crunchy accompaniment to skillet-seared sea scallops.

We brightened up the mayonnaise-based slaw dressing with plenty of fresh chives and lemon zest and juice. A quick sear on the scallops deliciously caramelized the exterior while keeping the inside tender.

Blotting the scallops on a baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel dried them so that they could quickly develop a flavorful crust without overcooking.

We recommend buying "dry" scallops, which don't have chemical additives and taste better than "wet." Dry scallops will look ivory or pinkish; wet scallops are bright white.

PAN-SEARED SCALLOPS WITH SUGAR SNAP PEA SLAW

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 25 minutes

1 1/2 pounds large sea scallops, tendons removed

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice

Salt and pepper

8 ounces sugar snap peas, strings removed, sliced thin on bias

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced thin

6 radishes, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and sliced thin

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Place scallops in rimmed baking sheet lined with clean kitchen towel. Place second clean kitchen towel on top of scallops and press gently on towel to blot liquid. Let scallops sit at room temperature, covered with towel, for 10 minutes.

Whisk mayonnaise, chives, lemon zest and juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in large bowl. Add snap peas, cucumber, and radishes and toss to combine; set aside for serving.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12 inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add half of scallops to skillet in single layer and cook, without moving them, until well browned on first side, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip scallops and continue to cook, without moving them, until well browned on second side, about 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer scallops to serving platter and tent with aluminum foil. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining scallops. Serve scallops with slaw.

Nutrition information per serving: 306 calories; 162 calories from fat; 18 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 47 mg cholesterol; 903 mg sodium; 12 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 23 g protein.

