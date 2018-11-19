The scoop on how your cat's sandpapery tongue deep cleans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cat lovers know when kitties groom, their tongues are pretty scratchy. New science offers a peek at why.

Cat tongues are carpeted in tiny hooks that spring up during grooming — and high-tech scans show they have hollow scoops on the end.

Georgia Tech researchers found that felines from housecats to lions and tigers all have those scoop-shaped spines on their tongues, so they must be important.

Sure enough, in a series of experiments the researchers showed the scoops help saliva penetrate thick fur down to the skin, to help cats get clean and stay cool.

They say fastidious cats just might inspire better brushes and cleaning tools for pets and people.

The findings are reported Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.