The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 10:28 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion.
There was a strong showing of reds as well, along with belly-baring midriffs, the latter including Zendaya in standout yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.