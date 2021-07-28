State lawmakers work to strip old 'whites only' covenants SUSAN HAIGH, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 9:49 a.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fred Ware and his son were researching the history of the home he's owned in the Hartford suburbs since 1950 when they discovered something far uglier than they expected.
Tucked in a list of rules on the home's original deed from the developer was a provision that said: “No persons of any race other than the white race shall use or occupy any building or any lot,” with the exception of “domestic servants of a different race.”