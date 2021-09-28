Paris ready-to-wear makes comeback with Dior, Saint Laurent THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 3:55 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week is back after a coronavirus-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season. The must-have accessories? The face mask and health pass, bien sur.
Dior made sure that Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer — got off to a glitzy start on the first full day of spring-summer 2022 collections. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since March 2020 — an emotional return for some.
Written By
THOMAS ADAMSON