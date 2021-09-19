Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 10:08 p.m.
1 of34 O-T Fagbenle arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of34 Cedric the Entertainer, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of34 Nicole Byer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of34 Michaela Jae "MJ" Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 5 of34
6 of34 Bowen Yang arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of34 Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of34 Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
9 of34 Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 10 of34
11 of34 Aidy Bryant arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
12 of34 Jon Batiste arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
13 of34 Michaela Jae "MJ" Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of34 Kate Winslet arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of34
16 of34 Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of34 Michaela Coel arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
18 of34 Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
19 of34 Keri Russell arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 20 of34
21 of34 Issa Rae arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
22 of34 Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of34 Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
24 of34 Angela Bassett arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 25 of34
26 of34 Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
27 of34 Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
28 of34 Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of34 Yara Shahidi arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 30 of34
31 of34 Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
32 of34 Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
33 of34 Jason Sudeikis arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
34 of34
NEW YORK (AP) — Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards.
Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, statement minis in bright sequins — and Nicole Byer in a stunning strapless purple gown that was sure to land her a best-dressed spot.