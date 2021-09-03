Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' jabs, flips Asian American film cliches TERRY TANG and MARCELA ISAZA, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 1:07 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Like a lot of Asian actors, Simu Liu has played the nameless guy who can do martial arts but inevitably loses out to a more skilled white guy. It was one of his very first stunt jobs.
"Yeah, I took my paycheck and I went home. I didn’t really complain about it,” said the Chinese-Canadian actor. “But then, you look at the bigger picture and you look at the opportunities that are available to Asian performers. You see that yeah, past a certain point, there really isn’t that deeper representation.”
