LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 12:33 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants.
In his first see now, buy now show, the designer hosted about 200 guests on the landmark's famous Observation Deck with sweeping cityscape views as the wind tried to make away with one of his model's huge black hats.