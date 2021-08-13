La Plage at Longshore opens on Westport waterfront Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 4:21 p.m.
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport.
The oyster selection with mezcal cocktail sauce and mignonette at La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport.
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
The oyster bar at La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport.
The raw bar at La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport.
Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer of La Plage restaurant arranges the bar.
The lobster salad at La Plage restaurant, at the Longshore Inn in Westport.
A pinsa with arugula, bleu cheese and prosciutto at La Plage in Westport.
La Plage restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport
La Plage translates to "the beach" in French, an appropriate name for the new Westport restaurant's setting on the waterfront between Long Island Sound and Longshore Golf Course.
Described as a casual coastal restaurant and oyster bar, La Plage, which opened Aug. 4, takes the place of Pearl, the former restaurant at the Inn at Longshore. The restaurant is a collaboration between Charles Mallory, founder of the Greenwich Hospitality Group (including the DELAMAR hotels in Greenwich, Southport and West Hartford); restaurateurs Michael Ryan and Hicham Amaaou and chef Frederic Kieffer.
Leeanne is the food and consumer reporter for Hearst Connecticut, handling coverage of restaurant openings and closings, trends, events and general news about CT food and beverage businesses.
She's been working in Connecticut news for more than 15 years, most recently as the food and dining reporter for the Hartford Courant. A native of Worcester, Mass., she holds a master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University.