For South Sudan mothers, COVID-19 shook a fragile foundation

Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, is on the phone at her Juba, South Sudan home, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, sits at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda's house is said to be near mliitary barracks in Juba, South Sudan. Beda, now 27, delivered her youngest children, twin girls, just weeks before coronavirus arrived in Africa. Along with the closing of borders and other pandemic restrictions, prices began rising for basic items such as cooking oil. Schools closed, and the paychecks for teachers - including Beda's husband, who had long supported the family with his steady salary - abruptly stopped.
A photo of one of Paska Itwari Beda's five children hangs on the wall at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda's oldest child serves food to elder women, at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021. South Sudan's local health centers were never prepared to deal with an outbreak as widespread as COVID-19. They're seeing infections rise as countries across Africa grapple with a wave of increasingly dangerous cases. Overall, the country has had over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but that number is likely an undercount because of a lack of testing.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home, Thursday, May 27, 2021. The young mother of five children - all of them under age 10 - sometimes survives on one bowl of porridge a day, and her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal, even with much of the money Beda makes cleaning offices going toward food.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, prepares food at her Juba, South Sudan home, Monday, May 24, 2021.
Two of Paska Itwari Beda's children play on a floor mat at her Juba, South Sudan home, Monday, May 24, 2021.
One of Paska Itwari Beda's child prepares for school at her Juba, South Sudan home, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda's children play at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021. In South Sudan, lives are built and teeter on the edge of uncertainty. A peace deal to end the civil war lags far behind schedule. Violence erupts between ethnic groups. Corruption is widespread. Hunger haunts more than half the population of 12 million people. And even the land itself doesn't guarantee solid footing, as climate change sparks flooding in swaths of the country.
Paska Itwari Beda serves tea to her children before they depart for school in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Beda constantly watches her children for any sign of illness. Medical care was easier before coronavirus. Medicines once available at the government hospital are hard to find now. And hospital services are no longer free because of the pandemic's economic toll.
Paska Itwari Beda's neighbour opens his gate in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Two of Paska Itwari Beda's children go fetch water in Juba, South Sudan Saturday, May 29, 2021. The family's water deliveries dried up with their savings. So, with the help of her children, Beda now hauls water herself. They walk to the well several times a week, where she heaves a plastic container onto her head.
Paska Itwari Beda's neighbours set up a doughnut stand in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The hardships of COVID-19 have bonded them. With resources scarce, Beda and nine women formed a group that meets and contributes two of the barest necessities for warding off hunger and illness - money and bars of soap.
Paska Itwari Beda, right, meets with neighbours at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021. They gather weekly, pooling supplies and handing them out to a different family every week. Over coffee, they share advice. They are from different ethnic groups - a counterpoint to the tensions of the civil war - and say the group is a reflection of their shared trust.
One of Paska Itwari Beda's children looks out to the road at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, poses for a portrait at her Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021. With resources scarce, Beda and nine women formed a group that meets and contributes two of the barest necessities for warding off hunger and illness - money and bars of soap. They gather on Fridays, pooling supplies and handing them out to a different family every week. Over coffee, they share advice.
Belinda Idjidio, 36-years-old mother of 5, poses for a portrait at Paska Itwari Beda's Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, is on the phone at her Juba, South Sudan home, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, is on the phone at her Juba, South Sudan home, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Oum Djima, 32-years-old mother of 5, poses for a portrait at Paska Itwari Beda's Juba, South Sudan home, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Paska Itwari Beda knows hunger all too well. The young mother of five children — all under age 10 — sometimes survives on one bowl of porridge a day, and her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal, even with much of the money Beda makes cleaning offices going toward food. She goes to bed hungry in hopes her children won’t have to work or beg like many others in South Sudan, a country only a decade old and already ripped apart by civil war.
But the pandemic scares Beda in ways that even hunger doesn’t.
